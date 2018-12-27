中英對照讀新聞》At Cambodia’s ’Rubbish school,’ children pay tuition with trash 在柬埔寨「垃圾學校」，學童用垃圾繳學費

2018-12-27

◎孫宇青

Sitting in a building made from used tires, plastic bottles and old sneakers, Cambodian student Roeun Bunthon jots down notes during an English lesson at the "Rubbish School" where tuition is paid for with trash instead of cash.

坐在由廢棄輪胎、塑膠瓶和舊運動鞋砌成的教室裡，柬埔寨學生羅溫．布森在上英文課時匆匆寫下筆記。這間「垃圾學校」是以垃圾、而非現金繳交學費。

Needy kids like Bunthon, a former street beggar, can take computer, mathematics and language classes － and learn the value of reducing waste in a notoriously polluted country.

諸如曾在街頭乞討的布森之類的貧困兒童，可學習電腦、數學和語言等課程，並在這個因污染而惡名昭彰的國家裡，學習減少浪費的價值。

The Coconut School is built almost entirely from recycled waste and is the brainchild of Ouk Vanday, nicknamed the Rubbish Man, a former hotel manager who dreams of a trash-free Cambodia.

這間「椰子學校」幾乎全部由回收的廢棄物建成，這個理念來自暱稱「垃圾人」的烏克．文代。他以前還是飯店經理時，就夢想讓柬埔寨與垃圾絕緣。

He plans to expand classes in the poor, agricultural province of Kampong Speu to accommodate 200 kids. He’s optimistic the young minds are environmental ambassadors in the making.

他計畫在貧窮的農業省分磅士碑省繼續建校開課，預計接納200名學童。他樂觀地認為，這些年輕的心靈是醞釀中的環保大使。

Cambodia accumulated 3.6 million tonnes of waste last year, with a mere 11 percent of that gets recycled, according to the country’s Ministry of Environment.

柬國環保部指出，全國去年累積垃圾達360萬噸，但只有11%被回收。

新聞辭典

jot down：動詞，草草寫下。例句：She jotted down a note and pasted it by the telephone.（她匆匆寫下便條，貼在電話旁。）

brainchild：名詞，構思；主意。例句：He planned to sue his business partner for stealing his brainchild.（他打算向剽竊他構思的商業夥伴提告。）

in the making：慣用片語，在醞釀中。例句：Through all the trials, she is a top-notch entrepreneur in the making.（一連串試煉使她逐步成為頂尖企業家。）

