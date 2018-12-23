《中英對照讀新聞》Will South Korea’s new ’China Bureau’ enhance diplomacy toward Beijing? 南韓外交部增設「中國局」 將強化對北京外交？

2018-12-23

◎茅毅

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering a partial shakeup of its organizational structure to set up a bureau separately tasked with China affairs around February next year as part of its efforts to strengthen diplomatic endeavors with Beijing, government sources said Tuesday.

南韓政府消息人士週二指稱，外交部正考慮部分改組其組織架構，在明年2月左右成立一個單獨負責中國事務的局處，做為與北京加強外交努力的一環。

Currently, the second and third departments at the ministry’s Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau handle China affairs and the first department deals with Japan matters. The reorganization plan calls for upgrading the second and third departments to a bureau that also takes care of affairs related to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

目前，該部由東北亞局第二科和第三科主管中國業務，該局第一科則處理日本事宜。這項改組計畫要求把第二、三科升格為一個局，該局也將處理香港、澳門與台灣事務。

The ministry has pushed for the creation of a China bureau many times, but a shortage of human resources and budgetary restraints have made it unable to do so. The idea of establishing a new bureau for Chinese matters received a positive response from the government as growing calls to strengthen South Korea’s diplomacy toward China emerged following Seoul’s decision in July 2016 to deploy the U.S.-led missile system in the country.

該部已多次極力爭取增設一個「中國局」，但人手不足及預算限制迄今使該部無法達成。隨著首爾2016年7月決定在南韓境內部署美國主導的飛彈系統，要求強化南韓對中國外交的呼聲愈來愈大，為中國事務設立一個新局處的構想獲得政府的肯定回應。

新聞辭典

shakeup：名詞、或寫成shake-up，重新改組（調整）。例句：The company is undergoing a shakeup.（該公司正進行改組。）

be tasked with：片語，分配（安排）給…任務。例句：We’ve been tasked with putting up tents in the field.（我們接到在野外搭帳篷的任務。）

endeavor：名詞兼動詞，本文做名詞，努（奮）力、企圖。例句：Despite our best endeavors, it has proven impossible to contact him.（儘管我們盡了最大努力，最後還是無法聯絡上他。）

