《中英對照讀新聞》Anonymous Donor Gives Widower With 7 Children $10,000 for the Holidays－匿名者捐款1萬美元給有7個小孩的鰥夫好過節

2018-12-21

◎張沛元

Dakota Nelson has to work three jobs as he adjusts to life as a single parent to seven children, ages 1 through 16. In July, Nelson found his late wife, Ream, 38, unconscious and lying on the ground outside their home.

為了適應成為7個從1歲到16歲的孩子的單親老爸的人生，（美國愛達荷州男子）達科塔．尼爾森得做3份工作。今年7月，尼爾森發現他現已身故的妻子、38歲的瑞姆，躺在自家門外的地上不省人事。

"We were working in the garage, goofing around and having fun, and [I] came back and she just was dead on the ground basically," Nelson told the East Idaho News.

「我們當時在車庫裡工作，閒晃找樂子，（等）我回來就看到她在地上，基本上已經死了。」尼爾森告訴東愛達荷新聞。

Doctors said she had lacked oxygen to her brain for more than 20 minutes. She was in a coma for weeks before she passed away in September.

醫生說，她腦部缺氧超過20分鐘。她陷入昏迷數週，並於9月過世。

This Christmas, as the family still grapples with the loss, they will have something to smile about. East Idaho News showed up to Nelson’s home to surprise him with the $10,000.

今年耶誕，正當這家人仍努力克服喪親之痛時，也即將獲得些許歡慰。東愛達荷新聞的人帶著1萬美元上門，把尼爾森嚇了一跳。

Nelson’s jaw dropped as he saw all the zeros. The dad was overcome with emotion and burst into tears.

尼爾森在看到（捐款有）那麼多個0後，驚訝得瞠目結舌。這名老爸不敵情緒激動潸然淚下。

《新聞辭典》

goof around：片語動詞，非正式用法，閒蕩，瞎混。

grapple with：慣用語，盡力解決；設法對付；儘量克服。例句：USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection as the embattled governing body continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.（隨著美國體操協會持續設法解決賴瑞．納瑟性侵醜聞的餘波，這個飽受各方抨擊的管理單位週三表示，已申請破產保護。）

someone’s jaw drops/dropped：慣用語，大吃一驚；驚訝得張口結舌。例句：My jaw dropped when she told me how much she spent on shopping in 1 hour.（當她告訴我她逛街1小時就花掉多少錢時，我嚇到張大嘴說不出話來。）

