《中英對照讀新聞》Hong Kong’s new fight against ’fast fashion’－香港打擊「快時尚」的新運動

2018-12-20

◎孫宇青

Despite Hong Kong’s reputation for rampant consumerism, a nascent movement against fast fashion is taking root in the city, with clothes-mending workshops and pop-up swaps growing in popularity, and designers parading recycled fabrics on the catwalk.

儘管香港以氾濫的消費主義聞名，但一股反對快時尚的新興運動正在扎根，衣服修補工作坊和快閃換衣活動漸受歡迎，設計師也在伸展台上展示以回收布料製成的衣服。

From broken umbrellas to discarded curtains, no material is too shabby for designer Jesse Lee, who showcased his creations at a sustainable fashion show in Hong Kong.

設計師李顯峰在香港永續時裝比賽中，展示以破損的雨傘傘布和被丟棄的窗簾製成的服飾；對他來說，任何材料都不嫌破舊。

Lee realized that humble household goods could be the springboard for creativity when his family was throwing out an old sofa. He turned the sofa’s leather cover into a jacket and has since made clothes from old curtains and bed linen, as well as a raincoat using umbrella fabric.

當他的家人準備丟掉舊沙發時，李顯峰意識到，不起眼的居家物品可能會是激發創意的跳板。他將沙發皮革做成夾克後，開始以舊窗簾和床單製衣，還將傘布變成雨衣。

Global consumers purchased 60 percent more clothing in 2016 than in 2000 and only kept each item half as long, a report by McKinsey consultancy found. A 2016 report by Greenpeace also found a sixth of clothes owned by residents in Hong Kong were seldom or never worn after purchase.

麥肯錫顧問公司的報告發現，2016年全球消費者購買的服裝量，比2000年多出60％，保存衣服的時間卻減半。「綠色和平組織」2016年的報告也發現，港人買下的衣服，每6件就有1件不是很少穿，就是根本沒穿過。

《新聞辭典》

rampant：形容詞，猖獗的。例句：Looting is rampant in this region.（這個地區搶劫事件頻傳。）

shabby：形容詞，破舊的。例句：His shabby appearance left a bad impression on others.（他邋遢的樣子讓其他人留下壞印象。）

springboard：名詞，跳板；出發點。例句：Being the mayor of the city is a springboard for the presidency.（成為該市市長，是通往總統大位的墊腳石。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/