《中英對照讀新聞》Christmas pet adoption ban at German shelters－德國動物收容所禁止當作耶誕禮物的寵物領養

Dozens of shelters in Germany have told potential pet owners that no animals will be handed over in the run-up to Christmas. Berlin’s shelter, the largest in Europe, is among them.

德國多家動物收容所告知可能的寵物飼主，在即將來臨的耶誕節前，不會有動物被送出去。歐洲最大的收容所—柏林收容所，是其中之一。

It says the ban reduces unwanted animals being dumped back after the holiday period. "Animals are living beings with needs and feelings," it said. "They are not suitable as surprise gifts."

聲明表示，這項禁令將減少假期過後，遭棄養的動物被丟回來。「動物是活生生、有需要、有感受的生物，」它說，「牠們不適合做為驚喜禮物」。

Regional news outlets are reporting similar decisions in other towns and cities, including dozens of shelters in an united decision in Lower Saxony.

其他城鎮的地方媒體也報導類似決定，包括下薩克森邦多家收容所的聯合決定。

The problem, according to the ban’s supporters, is that pets are often bought impulsively at the last minute. "The decision to keep an animal must not be taken lightly - the whole family must be involved in the decision-making process," said Claudia Hämmerling from Berlin’s animal protection association.

禁令的支持者指出，問題在於寵物常常在最後一刻被衝動購買。「這項決定是讓動物不被等閒視之—整個家庭都必須參與（領養的）決定過程，」柏林動保協會的漢默林說。

《新聞辭典》

hand over：交出、移交。例句：The robber was handed over to the police.（搶匪被移交給警方。）

the run-up to something：重大活動前的準備階段。例句：There’s so much to do in the run-up to Lunar New Year.（在農曆年前有許多事要做。）

the last minute：最後、最後一刻。例句：She told me at the last minute that she couldn’t come.（她在最後一刻才告知我不能來了。）

