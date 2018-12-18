中英對照讀新聞》"Toxic" is Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year 「有毒的」為牛津字典年度代表字

2018-12-18

◎陳正健

Oxford Dictionary has chosen "toxic" as its Word of the Year as the adjective reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations in 2018.

牛津字典選擇「有毒的」為年度代表字，做為反映2018年社會思潮、情緒或關切議題的形容詞。

There was a 45 percent rise in the number of times "toxic" was searched on the Oxford throughout the year, according to its data. The adjective "toxic" first appeared in English in the mid-seventeenth century. Words like "environment", "relationship" and "culture" were habitually used alongside "toxic".

牛津字典數據顯示，今年在該字典搜尋「有毒的」的次數成長45％。形容詞「有毒的」最早出現於17世紀中期的英語中。「環境」、「關係」及「文化」之類的單字，習慣性地與「有毒的」一起使用。

The dictionary said "chemical" and "masculinity" were the two most-used words in conjunction with "toxic". Twitter users were quick to point out that the "Me Too" movement, which zeroed in on sexual harassment and sexual assault, has put the light on "toxic masculinity,"

牛津字典表示，「化學」與「男子氣概」是最常與「有毒的」連結使用的兩個單字。「推特」用戶隨即指出，聚焦於性騷擾及性侵害的「Me Too」運動，使得「有毒的男子氣概」一詞成為焦點。

Other shortlisted words included "gaslighting", "incel" and "techlash". In 2017, its Word of the Year was "youthquake," defined as "an important social or political change that is started by young people."

其他進入決選的單字還包括「情感操縱手法」、「非自願處男」及「科技抵制」等。2017年代表字為「青年震盪」，定義為「從年輕人開始的重大社會或政治變遷」。

新聞辭典

ethos：名詞，風氣、社會思潮。例句：Violence is part of their ethos.（暴力是他們社會風氣的一部分。）

zero in on：動詞片語，集中火力（注意力）於某事。例句：We must decide on our target market, then zero in on it.（我們必須決定目標市場，然後集中火力。）

shortlist：動詞，列入入圍（候選或決選）名單。例句：I’ve shortlisted three applicants.（我已將3名申請者列入候選名單。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/