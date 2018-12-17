《中英對照讀新聞》Stablecoins： Money of the Future 未來錢幣：穩定幣

2018-12-17

◎劉宜庭

Stablecoins are currently the fastest growing sector of the cryptocurrency market, worth $186 billion; these constitute cryptocurrencies whose values are pegged to real life commodities like gold or the US dollar.

穩定幣目前是加密貨幣市場成長最快速的貨幣，市值達1860億美元；這類加密貨幣構成的幣值與現實世界的商品掛鉤，例如黃金或美元。

This is opposed to traditional cryptocurrencies － such as Bitcoin or Ethereum—whose markets are very volatile and can fluctuate by 10-20 percent in the space of a few hours, causing massive uncertainty among investors.

這種特性與傳統加密貨幣（例如比特幣、以太幣）相反。傳統加密貨幣市場的變動性很大，幾小時內可能跌宕起伏10%至20%，讓投資者處在巨大不確定性之中。

Sweden’s central bank, Sveriges Riksbank, is in the final stages of developing the e-krona. This stablecoin is pegged to the Krona and will act as a digital equivalent of the country’s fiat currency.

瑞典中央銀行（Sveriges Riksbank）開發的「數位克朗」已進入最後階段。這種與瑞典克朗掛鉤的穩定幣，將成為該國法定通貨的數位等值貨幣。

So far, 87 percent of global central banks are now investigating the possibility of launching their own currency-backed stablecoins, with Australia to launch theirs in 2019. Additionally, the multi-million blockchain fund Xiong’An, which is 30 percent funded by the Chinese government, is planning to launch a Japanese Yen-backed stablecoin.

迄今，全球的中央銀行有87%正在調研發行自有貨幣穩定幣的可能性，包括澳洲預定2019年發行澳幣穩定幣。另外，坐擁數百萬區塊鏈資金、中國政府出資30%的雄岸（科技公司），正計畫發行以日圓為擔保的穩定幣。

新聞辭典

stablecoin：名詞，穩定幣。例句：There are numerous stablecoins on the market.（市面上有多款穩定幣。）

peg：名詞，樁、衣夾；動詞，打樁、固定。例句：A ’stablecoin’ is a cryptocurrency that’s price is pegged to a real-world asset. （「穩定幣」指的是價格與現實世界資產掛鉤的加密貨幣。）

dollar：名詞，元、美元。例句：The biggest stablecoin currently on the market is Tether, which is backed by the US dollar.（目前市面上第一大穩定幣是以美元為擔保的「Tether」。）

