《中英對照讀新聞》Prince William mixes up Japan and China in latest royal gaffe 威廉王子在最新的王室口誤中搞錯日本與中國

2018-12-14

◎ 張沛元

Britain’s Prince William is following in the footsteps of his gaffe-prone grandfather, Prince Philip, confusing Japanese food with Chinese food during a public appearance on Thursday.

英國威廉王子追隨常口誤的祖父菲利浦親王的腳步，週四在一個公開場合上把日本料理與中國食物搞混。

At the opening of the Japan House cultural center in London’s Kensington, near Buckingham Palace, Prince William chatted to school students learning how to use chopsticks, according to footage broadcast in British media.

根據英國媒體播出的畫面，在白金漢宮附近的倫敦肯辛頓的日本宮文化中心的開幕儀式中，威廉王子跟正學習如何使用筷子的學童閒聊。

"Have you guys had much Chinese food?" he asked them, only to be met with an awkward pause.

「你們吃過很多中國菜嗎？」威廉問學童，談話陷入令人尷尬的停頓。

"Sorry, Japanese food. Have you had much Japanese food?" he said during a tour of Japan House, where he was accompanied by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso.

「抱歉，是日本料理。你們吃過很多日本料理嗎？」他在日本副首相麻生太郎陪同下參訪日本宮時如是說。

In July, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tried to impress officials in Beijing by talking about his Chinese wife, only to accidentally call her Japanese, in an embarrassing slip-up on his first mission abroad.

今年7月，新任命的英國外相傑瑞米．杭特在北京時為了讓中國官員留下深刻印象而提及他的中國裔妻子，結果卻不慎把妻子說成日本人，成為他的首趟海外任務中的尷尬烏龍。

"My wife is Japanese," he said, before realizing his gaffe, and then adding "my wife is Chinese."

「我太太是日本人」，他說完才發現自己口誤，然後補充「我太太是中國人」。

新聞辭典

mix up：慣用語，混合；搞混，弄錯。

follow in the footsteps of someone/ follow in someone’s footsteps：慣用語，追隨某人（通常為家族成員）的腳步去做此人已做過的事；若追隨的對象是父親，就是專指繼承父業的克紹箕裘。例句：He followed in the footsteps of his late father and become a toxicologist.（他克紹箕裘效法亡父成為一名毒物學家。）

accompanied by：慣用語，陪同，伴隨。例句：Depression is almost always accompanied by insomnia.（憂鬱幾乎總是伴有失眠。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/