《中英對照讀新聞》Slaves to debt：fashion models speak out about catwalk misery－債務奴隸：時尚模特兒暢談伸展台上的不幸

2018-12-13

◎孫宇青

They appear to be living the dream, walking the catwalks of Paris, New York and Milan in the most beautiful clothes money can buy. But behind the glamour, many models are earning mere "pocket money," tied by debt to agencies.

她們穿著金錢所能買到的最美服裝，在巴黎、紐約和米蘭的伸展台上走秀，彷彿美夢成真。但在光鮮背後，許多模特兒卻被經紀公司的債務束縛，僅僅賺到「零用錢」。

26-years-old Clara, who has appeared in Vogue and walked for famed labels like Prada and Comme des Garcons, said that on her first Paris fashion week "my agency gave me a car（for castings）which I was sharing with other models from the big apartment they had put us in. It was only later that I learned that I had to pay $350 a day for the driver."

曾出現在Vogue雜誌，並為Prada、川久保玲等知名品牌走秀的26歲模特兒克拉拉說，在準備第一次巴黎時尚週時，「我的經紀公司派給我一台車（試鏡用），讓我跟其他被公司安排住在同一間大公寓的模特兒共用。我之後才知道一天就得付350美元給司機。」

"Then I stay in a ’models’ apartment’ which my agency charges you $50 a night for a room I share with three others. When the castings started I got really sick and therefore missed most of them, so I ended up going home $8,000 in the red."

「我入住的『模特兒公寓』，公司每晚會收取50美元，我還得跟另外3人共用一個房間。試鏡開始後，我病得很嚴重，因此錯失大多機會，最後倒賠8000美元。」

"Even if I was in a big Paris show which had a 1,100-euro fee, I got only 400. It was taken off my debt."

「即使我參與酬勞為1100歐元的巴黎大秀，也只分到400歐元，還被拿去抵債。」

《新聞辭典》

speak out：動詞片語，大膽說出。例句：People should speak out against injustice.（人們應該公開反對不公義之事。）

casting：名詞，選角。例句：She kept attending castings but everything went in vain.（她持續參加試鏡，卻都功敗垂成。）

in the red：慣用片語，虧損；負債。例句：The company is millions of dollars in the red.（這家公司負債數百萬元。）

