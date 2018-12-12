中英對照讀新聞》NASA’s InSight lander ’hears’ wind on Mars 美國航太總署（NASA）的洞察號登陸器「聽見」火星風聲

2018-12-12

◎魏國金

Humans can now hear the low rumble of wind on Mars for the first time, after NASA’s InSight lander captured vibrations from the wind on the Red Planet.

在NASA的「洞察號」登陸器捕捉到火星上的風引發的振動後，人類現在得以首次聽見這枚紅色星球低沉的隆隆風聲。

The strong gusts of wind, blowing between 10 to 15 mph, were captured as they moved over the solar panels on InSight, an unmanned lander that touched down on Earth’s desolate neighbor November 26.

這陣以時速10至15英里吹動的強風，因吹過洞察號的太陽能板而被捕捉到，該無人登陸器在11月26日降落在這枚荒蕪的地球鄰星。

Two sensors picked up the vibrations: an air pressure sensor inside the lander and a seismometer on the lander’s deck, awaiting to be deployed to the surface by InSight’s robotic arm.

兩具感應器記錄到該振動：登陸器裡面的一具氣壓感應器，以及一具在登陸器甲板上，等待洞察號的機器手臂將其安置在火星地表的地震儀。

"This is the very first fifteen minutes of data that have come from the short period seismometer," said Thomas Pike, lead investigator at Imperial College London. "It’s a little like a flag waving in the wind," he added. "It really sounds otherworldly, and that is exactly what it is."

「最初15分鐘的資料是來自短週期地震儀，」倫敦帝國學院首席研究員派克說。「這有點像在風中飄揚的旗幟，」他補充道。「聽起來真的很空靈，而且也確實如此。」

Sensing the wind, which moved from northwest to southeast at around 5 pm local time, was "an unplanned treat," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

感測出這道在當地時間約下午5時，從西北往東南吹動的風是「意外之喜，」NASA噴射推進實驗室洞察號首席研究員巴奈特說。

新聞辭典

otherworldly：形容詞，超脫塵俗的、來世的。例句：The music sounds otherworldly.（這音樂聽起來很空靈。）

unplanned：形容詞，無計畫的、意外的。例句：She’s facing an unplanned pregnancy.（她面臨意外懷孕的困境。）

treat：名詞，樂事、樂趣。例句：It’s always such a real treat when you stop by.（你路過拜訪總是令人驚喜。）

