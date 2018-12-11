《中英對照讀新聞》German town has Elvis Presley traffic lights 德國小鎮出現「貓王」紅綠燈

2018-12-11

◎陳正健

Elvis Presley is ready to help pedestrians rock ’n’ roll across the street in the western German town of Friedberg.

在德國西部城鎮弗里德貝格，「貓王」艾維斯‧普里斯萊準備好以搖滾之姿，幫助行人穿越街道。

Three traffic lights featuring the "King’s" image have been placed around the town’s Elvis Presley Square to commemorate the singer, Deutsche Welle reported. "The King" was stationed in the town while serving in the US Army, between 1958 and 1960.

「德國之聲」報導，3個以「貓王」圖像為特色的紅綠燈，已在該城鎮的艾維斯‧普里斯萊廣場附近設立，以紀念這名歌手。1958至1960年間，「貓王」在美國陸軍服役時，曾駐守這座城鎮。

The red light shows an image of the singer striking a pose at a microphone and the green depicts his trademarked hip swivel dance. "Elvis holds a special place here and that’s why he is honored and appreciated," a local resident said.

紅燈會顯示這名歌手在麥克風前擺姿勢的形象，綠燈則呈現他的招牌扭屁股舞步。一位當地居民表示：「艾維斯在這裡擁有特殊地位，這就是為什麼他會受到表彰與欣賞。」

Local politician Marion Götz (SPD) told the Wetterauer Zeitung newspaper that the idea was to create an eye-catching feature for visitors to the town. The initiative cost around €900 ($1,020).

當地政治人物馬里奧‧戈茨（德國社民黨）告訴地方報紙「維特奧爾報」，這個構想是要為造訪該鎮的旅客創造吸睛特色。這項新措施花費約900歐元（1020美元）。

新聞辭典

strike a pose：動詞片語，擺姿勢。例句：He struck a triumphant pose.（他擺出勝利的姿勢。）

swivel：名詞，旋轉（在舞蹈中意指扭動、迴旋或旋轉等動作）。例句：The first swivel chair was invented by Thomas Jefferson.（首個旋轉椅是湯瑪斯‧傑佛遜發明的。）

eye-catching：形容詞，搶眼的、吸睛的。例句：She needs an eye-catching slogan for her election campaign.（為了選戰，她需要一個引人注目的口號。）

