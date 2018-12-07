《中英對照讀新聞》A contact lens was embedded in woman’s eyelid for 28 years－一片隱形眼鏡片深埋在女子眼皮28年

2018-12-07

◎張沛元

Imagine going to the eye doctor because your upper eyelid is swollen and painful. The doctor tells you it’s a cyst and operates. Inside the blister, the surgeon finds a contact lens: a rigid gas-permeable one.

想像一下你因為上眼皮又腫又痛而去看眼科醫生，醫生告訴你那是囊腫要動手術。醫生在這個腫皰裡發現一片隱形眼鏡，硬式透氣型的。

That’s what happened to a 42-year-old British woman, according to a report recently published in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

根據英國醫學期刊案例報告日前刊載的一篇報告，這是發生在一名42歲英國女子身上的事。

Starting as a pea-sized lump just below her left eyebrow, the cyst grew over a six-month period until it was visible on an MRI. In addition to swelling and later pain when touched, her left eyelid drooped.

該女一開始是左眉下方有豆子大的腫塊，該囊腫6個月來逐漸長大，核磁共振攝影（MRI）時清晰可見。該囊腫除了持續腫大與有觸痛感，還讓女子的左眼皮下垂。

When surgeons discovered the rigid contact, it was intact; it appeared to have been perfectly encapsulated by tissue. In the process of removing it, the contact was cracked and chipped.

當醫生發現這片硬式隱形眼鏡鏡片時，鏡片還是完整的，顯然被組織妥善地包封起來。鏡片在被去除的過程中碎裂。

The woman was bewildered. Then her mother remembered an accident when the woman was 14 years old: While playing badminton, she was hit in the left eye by a shuttlecock. She wore rigid contacts at the time, and the contact in the injured eye was never found. Because the injury resolved quickly with conservative care, the family assumed the contact had flown out of her eye and been lost.

該女十分困惑。然後她的母親想起女兒14歲時的一起意外：女子當時打羽毛球，左眼遭羽球打中。她當時戴硬式隱形眼鏡，受傷那一眼的隱形眼鏡一直沒找到。由於傷勢以傳統護理方式很快痊癒，這家人以為，鏡片應該是飛出眼睛弄丟了。

《新聞辭典》

embed：動詞，栽種（花等）；埋、嵌入；深留腦海或記憶。例句：The bullet grazed his cheek before embedding itself in the wall behind him.（子彈擦過他的臉頰然後卡進他身後的牆上。）

cyst：名詞，囊腫、胞囊。

In the process of doing something：慣用語，在進行…的過程中。例句：Actually she’s not single yet. She and her husband are still in the process of divorcing.（老實說她還不算單身。她跟她老公還在辦離婚中。）

