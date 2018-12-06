《中英對照讀新聞》Gay sex ruling to free India’s ’pink economy’－同志性愛禁令廢除，解放印度「粉紅經濟」

2018-12-06

孫宇青

From LGBT nightclubs to "gaycations" and more, a historic ruling from the Supreme Court in India that scrap a colonial-era ban on gay sex is set to unlock one of the world’s largest "pink economies."

在印度最高法院做出歷史性裁決，廢除殖民時期以來的同志性行為禁令後，從LGBT（男女同性戀、雙性戀與跨性別者）夜店到「同志假期」，全球最大規模的「粉紅經濟」將蓬勃發展。

Businesses are lining up to offer a range of tailored products, providing a massive boost to Asia’s third-biggest economy.

生意人將排隊搶著提供各式各樣的客製化商品，大力振興這個亞洲第三大經濟體。

"It can bring billions of dollars to the Indian economy if they can activate the spending of gay people," Keshav Suri, a hotelier and petitioner in the landmark case, said. "The value of the pink economy is too large for us to ignore."

身為廢法請願人之一的飯店老闆克夏夫‧蘇里表示：「若能促進同志消費，將為印度經濟帶來數十億美元產值。粉紅經濟的價值大到我們無法忽視。」

India is home to more than 55 million LGBT adults. It’s estimated that their nominal income is around $113 billion annually. LGBT couples have fewer children than other groups and higher-than-average salaries, meaning plenty of disposable cash.

印度的成年LGBT人士超過5500萬人。據估計，該族群每年的名目所得約1130億美元（逾3.5兆台幣），且LGBT伴侶比其他族群撫養較少小孩，薪資則高於平均值，意謂他們握有大把可任意使用的金錢。

LGBT bars, clubs and cafes will provide new employment while people will be able to attend holidays designed specifically for the gay market without scruples.

LGBT酒吧、俱樂部、咖啡店將提供新的就業機會，一般人也可以無所顧慮地參加專為同志市場規劃的節慶活動。

《新聞辭典》

tailor：動詞，裁縫；專門製作。例句：The suit is well tailored.（這件西裝做得很棒。）

nominal：形容詞，名義上的。例句：Benson is only the nominal head of the company.（班森只是這家公司名義上的老闆。）

disposable：形容詞，可自由使用的；用完即丟的。例句：Their disposable cash decreases with the first child born.（長子誕生後，他們可自由支配的金錢變少了。）

