《中英對照讀新聞》Kilogram, ampere, kelvin and mole redefined － 重新定義「公斤」、「安培」、「克耳文」、「莫耳」

2018-12-03

◎劉宜庭

The landmark decision, made at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles, France, which is organised by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures （BIPM）, means that all SI units will now be defined in terms of constants that describe the natural world.

國際度量衡局（BIPM）籌辦的「國際度量衡大會」，在法國凡爾賽作出這項劃時代的決定，也代表所有國際單位制（SI）的基本單位，都將以自然界的常數定義。

This will assure the future stability of the SI and open the opportunity for the use of new technologies, including quantum technologies, to implement the definitions.

此舉可確保國際單位制未來的穩定性，並開放量子技術等新科技實現相關定義的應用機會。

The changes, which will come into force on 20 May 2019, will bring an end to the use of physical objects to define measurement units.

這些變革將於2019年5月20日生效，終結以實物定義測量單位的現況。

The new definitions impact four of the seven base units of the SI：the kilogram, ampere, kelvin and mole; and all units derived from them, such as the volt, ohm and joule. The kilogram will be defined by the Planck constant（h）. The ampere will be defined by the elementary electrical charge（e）.

新定義影響（國際單位制）7個基本單位中的4個：公斤、安培、克耳文、莫耳，還影響所有相關推導單位，例如伏特、歐姆、焦耳。公斤將以普朗克常數（h）定義。安培將以電子電量（e）定義。

新聞辭典

kelvin：絕對溫度單位，克耳文。例句：The kelvin will be defined by the Boltzmann constant （k）.（克耳文將以波茲曼常數（k）定義。）

mole：物量單位，莫耳。例句：The mole will be defined by the Avogadro constant （NA）.（莫耳將以亞佛加厥常數（NA）定義。）

International System of Units（SI）：專有名詞，國際單位制。例句：This system is called the international system of units, abbreviated SI.（這套系統被稱為國際單位制，可縮寫為SI。）

