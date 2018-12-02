《中英對照讀新聞》Korea to continue to go nuclear-free despite Taiwan’s pro-nuclear move－南韓將繼續朝向非核 即使台灣做出擁核之舉

2018-12-02

◎茅毅

"Taiwanese seemed to decide to abandon its anti-nuclear policy in the wake of a massive blackout in August last year. Although our policy direction is somewhat similar to Taiwan, there are also differences," a senior official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, who asked for anonymity, told reporters Monday.

南韓「產業通商資源部」一名要求匿名的高官週一對記者表示，「在去年8月一場大規模停電後，台灣似決定放棄其反核政策。儘管我們（南韓）的政策方向和台灣有點類似，但仍有些不同。」

"Although we will refer to the case of Taiwan, we will still push for our energy shift policies by strengthening communication with the public," he said. Taiwan － alongside Germany － is one of the countries that the Moon Jae-in administration benchmarked for the nation’s nuclear-free policies.

這名高官說，「雖然我們會參考台灣的這個例子，但我們仍將藉由加強與民眾的溝通來推動我們的能源轉型政策」。台灣——與德國——均為（南韓總統）文在寅政府做為衡量南韓非核政策標準的國家之一。

The MOTIE said it does not seem appropriate to apply the case of Taiwan directly to Korea. Korea has enough nuclear power plants to supply power in the long term, therefore it has more room for a stable phase-out, the senior official said.

該部指稱，把台灣的情況直接套在南韓上，似乎並不合適。該高官提到，南韓擁有足夠的核電廠，可長期供電，因此其穩定逐步停用核電的餘地較大。

《新聞辭典》

benchmark：動詞，以（用）…為標準來衡量。The report said all schools should be benchmarked against the best.（這份報告指出，各校都應該以最好的學校為標準來衡量。）

refer to：片語，參考、提及、談到。I had forgotten the date of the battle of Nomonhan so I referred to a history book.（我已忘了「諾門罕戰役」的日期，所以參考了一本歷史書籍。）

phase-out：名詞片語，逐步淘汰、分階段停用某物。Phase-out means a gradual withdrawal or termination of operations, production, services etc.（逐步汰換的意思是，營運、生產、服務等逐漸撤回或終止。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/