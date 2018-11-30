《中英對照讀新聞》Photo of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons brings Beatles fans flashbacks 約翰．藍儂與保羅．麥卡尼的兒子合照讓披頭四迷回想起過去

2018-11-30

◎張沛元

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons came together and posed for an epic selfie, giving Beatles fans a blast from the past. Sean Ono Lennon posted photo of him and James McCartney on Instagram － and followers couldn’t help to point the striking resemblance between them and their legendary dads.

約翰．藍儂與保羅．麥卡尼的兒子相聚首與擺姿勢拍攝史詩般的自拍照，喚起披頭四樂迷對過去的美好記憶。尚恩．小野．藍儂在Instagram上貼出他與詹姆斯．麥卡尼的合照——而追隨者們忍不住指出兩人與其帶有傳奇色彩的老爸長得超像。

Lennon uploaded the picture with the caption: "Peakaboo..." The photo now has more than 26,000 likes on social media platform, with many commenters getting overjoyed over the reunion.

藍儂上傳這張照片，並在圖說寫道：「猜猜我是誰…。」該照片在社群媒體平台上如今獲得超過2萬6千個讚，還有不少留言者對兩人聚首欣喜不已。

"How fantastic to see John and Paul’s sons together, love this XX," wrote one user. Another said, "The spitting images of your parents!"

「看到約翰與保羅的兒子在一起真是太棒了，愛死了，XX（譯註，網路用詞，意指親吻），」一名使用者寫道。另一個人說，「跟你們的爸爸超像的！」

Sean is the son of Lennon and Yoko Ono. He also has a brother, Julian, who is the son of Lennon and the late singer’s ex-wife Cynthia Lennon. James is McCartney’s fourth kid under his first marriage with Linda McCartney, who died in 1998. James has four other sisters.

尚恩是藍儂與小野洋子的兒子。他還有一個哥哥朱利安，是藍儂與已故歌手前妻辛西亞．藍儂所生。詹姆斯是麥卡尼與已於1998年辭世的琳達．麥卡尼的第1段婚姻中的第4個小孩。詹姆斯有4個姊妹。

新聞辭典

a blast from the past：慣用語，（幾乎遺忘但如今看到、聽到、遇到的）令人大為觸動的昔日人事物；往日情懷。例句：The high school reunion was a real blast from the past to see all my old friends and talk about the old times.（高中同學會讓我見到老友與大聊過去時光重溫往日情懷。）

be the spitting image of somebody：慣用語，與某人極為相似。例句：Mary is the spitting image of her mother at the same age.（瑪莉跟她母親當年同齡時長得一模一樣。）

legendary：形容詞，傳奇的，著名的。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/