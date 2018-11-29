《中英對照讀新聞》Cruel yet popular punishment: Japan’s death penalty 日本死刑：殘忍卻得人心的懲罰

2018-11-29

◎孫宇青

Years waiting on death row, inmates told their fate just hours before their execution. Japan’s capital punishment system is criticized as cruel but enjoys broad public support with few calls for its abolishment.

在死刑名單上排了好幾年後，死刑犯會在伏法前數小時得知自己大限將至。日本的死刑制度遭批殘酷，卻在社會上獲得廣泛支持，鮮少出現呼籲廢除的聲浪。

Inmates are executed by ordinary prison staff who may have been guarding the condemned for months or even years. Blindfolded convicts are led to a spot with their feet bound and hands cuffed. Then, a trap-door opens below.

死刑犯伏法是由一般監獄職員執行，這些職員可能看守囚犯數月、甚至數年之久。蒙上眼睛、雙腳綑綁且戴上手銬的囚犯，會被帶到一個定點，地板上的活板門具開啟功能。

The mechanism is triggered by a button in an adjacent room, pressed simultaneously by several officers, although none is told which button is the "live one" that will cause the prisoner’s fall.

執行死刑的機制為數名職員在隔壁房間共同按下按鈕，但沒人事先知道哪一個按鈕可「有效」讓囚犯墜落。

The guards assigned to carry out the executions "remember the (inmates’) body temperatures, their breathing, their words... But they must do most of the work," former guard Toshio Sakamoto said.

前守衛坂本俊夫（譯音）表示，受命執行死刑的守衛「會記得（囚犯的）體溫、呼吸和所說的話…，但是他們必須完成大部分的工作。」

A 2014 government survey showed 38 percent thought it should be abolished if Japan introduces life imprisonment without parole.

日本政府2014年一項調查顯示，38％的人認為，若日本採行不可假釋的無期徒刑，則死刑應可廢除。

新聞辭典

condemn：動詞，判刑。例句：The serial killer was condemned to be hanged.（這名連續殺人犯被判處絞刑。）

blindfold：動詞，蒙住（眼睛）。例句：Participants of this game need to blindfold themselves first.（遊戲參與者得先蒙上眼睛。）

parole：名詞，假釋。例句：His hope to get parole is shattered.（他獲得假釋的希望破滅了。）

