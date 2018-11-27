中英對照─Americans Value Money More than Friendship／美國人重視金錢勝於友情

2018-11-27

◎陳正健

What do you value most in life? According to a survey, Americans are more likely to answer "money" than "friendship."

你生命中最重視的東西是什麼？根據一項調查，美國人更可能回答是「金錢」，而非「友情」。

The Pew Research Center surveyed almost 5,000 Americans and concluded the majority found meaning in their families, at 69 percent. But only 19 percent listed their friends, compared with 34 percent who highlighted their careers and 23 percent who chose to highlight money.

「皮優研究中心」調查近5000名美國人後獲得的結論是，多數人在家庭裡找到意義，佔69％。但只有19％列舉他們的朋友，相較於有34％強調事業，23％選擇金錢。

Highly educated Americans with high household incomes were more likely to value friendship, good health, travel and stability than others. And Evangelicals gained most meaning in faith, compared with atheists who chose activities and finances.

高教育水準、高家庭所得的美國人，更可能重視友情、良好健康、旅遊及穩定等事物。與選擇活動及財務的無神論者相比，福音派教徒在信仰中獲得最多意義。

A person’s political and religious leanings colored their answers the researchers noted. Respondents who said they had conservative values were more likely to gain meaning from religion than liberals, who found were fulfilled by creativity and causes.

研究人員強調，一個人的政治及宗教傾向會影響他們的答案。自稱擁有保守價值的受訪者，更可能從宗教中獲得意義，自由派則從創意及理念獲得滿足。

新聞辭典

evangelical：名詞，福音派教徒。例句：The new Archbishop is an evangelical.（新的大主教是福音派教徒。）

leaning：名詞，傾向，偏愛。例句：I don’t know what his political leanings are.（我不知道他的政治傾向為何。）

color：動詞，影響（觀點），使產生偏見。例句：My views on marriage are colored by my parents’ divorce.（我對婚姻的觀點受父母離異影響。）

