《中英對照讀新聞》India, Vietnam agree to expand defence and civil nuclear partnership 印度、越南同意擴大國防與民用核能合作

2018-11-26

◎劉宜庭

India and Vietnam during ongoing visit to President Ram Nath Kovind to Hanoi on Tuesday（Nov. 20）agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across sectors including defence, peaceful uses of atomic energy, science and technology, oil and gas, infrastructure development, agriculture and innovation-based sectors.

（印度）總統柯文德週二（11月20日）出訪河內期間，同意印度與越南進一步加強各領域的雙邊合作，包括國防、和平用途的原子能、科技、石油與天然氣、基礎設施發展、農業和創新。

Four MOUs in the fields of communications, education and trade and investment were signed to take bilateral agenda forward.

為了推動雙邊議程，兩國簽訂在通訊、教育、貿易、投資領域的4項備忘錄。

"We committed to further deepen our defence and security cooperation. I reiterated India’s commitment to provide training support for Vietnam Armed Forces. We also reviewed the implementation of the Line of Credit of US$100 million for building high-speed patrol vessels for Vietnamese Border Guards."

「我們承諾進一步深化國防與安全合作。我重申，印度承諾為越南軍隊提供訓練支持。我們也審查了信貸額度1億美元、打造越南邊防部隊高速巡防艦方案的執行情況。」

新聞辭典

Vietnam：國名，越南。例句：Vietnam is a strategic pillar of India’s Act East Policy.（越南是印度「東進政策」的戰略支柱。）

India：國名，印度。例句：India and Vietnam have a strong bilateral relationship based on mutual trust.（印度和越南在互信的基礎上，發展強固的雙邊關係。）

MOU（Memorandum of Understanding）：名詞，備忘錄。例句：Taiwan and the United Kingdom signed a MOU on cooperation in the development of financial technology and innovation.（台灣與英國簽訂一項金融科技和創新發展合作備忘錄。）

