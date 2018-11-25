《中英對照讀新聞》Koreas begin destroying 20 front-line guard posts 南、北韓開始拆毀20座前線哨所

2018-11-25

◎茅毅

The South and North Korean militaries began destroying 20 front-line guard posts on Sunday after withdrawing troops and firearms as they implemented a comprehensive agreement on reducing tensions on the border.

在撤離駐軍與武器後，南韓和北韓軍方週日開始拆除20座前線哨所，這是他們履行一項旨在降低彼此邊界緊張情勢的廣泛協議。

Seoul and Pyongyang signed the military agreement on Sept. 19, including measures to prevent armed confrontation along the Military Demarcation Line and on the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border in the Yellow Sea.

首爾及平壤9月19日簽署該軍事協議，包括預防兩韓在「軍事分界線」和在黃海上的一條實質邊界「北方限界線」發生武裝對峙。

As part of the agreement, Seoul and Pyongyang completed withdrawing troops and firearms from 22 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas. Both sides agreed to preserve two demilitarized guard posts － one on the southern side of the DMZ and the other on the northern side. South Korea currently has some 60 guard posts in the DMZ, while the North has about 160 such posts there.

做為該協議的一部分，首爾與平壤完成了從分隔兩韓的「非軍事區」22個哨所撤出駐軍及槍砲的行動。雙方同意保存兩座解除武裝的哨所，一座在非軍事區南方、另一座在非軍事區北方。目前在非軍事區，南韓哨所約有60座，北韓則約有160座。

新聞辭典：

demarcation：名詞，劃（分）界、界線（限）。The hill serves as the line of demarcation between the two countries.（這個小山丘是兩國的分界線。）

demilitarize：動詞，使…非軍事化（撤軍）、解除武裝、廢除軍備。The buffer zone between these hostile countries was demilitarized.（這些敵對國家之間的緩衝區被解除武裝。）

firearm：名詞，槍枝、火器。These gangsters have firearms with them.（這些歹徒身上帶著武器。）

