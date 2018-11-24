《中英對照讀新聞》Indian diamond merchant makes gift of 600 cars to staff with Modi’s help 在莫迪幫助下 印度鑽石商人送出600輛車給員工

2018-11-24

◎周虹汶

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped a diamond merchant hand over hundreds of cars as gifts to his employees on Thursday.

印度總理納倫德拉．莫迪週四幫忙印度一名鑽石商人，把數百輛車當成禮物交給他的員工。

Six hundred employees of Hari Krishna Exporters, a diamond trading company run by Savji Dholakia, received cars made by Indian manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, while around a thousand more staff were offered gifts of cash deposits and apartments in a huge outdoor ceremony in Surat, Gujarat.

由沙維吉．迪拉基經營鑽石貿易的哈里克利希納出口公司，旗下600名員工收到了印度製造廠「風神鈴木」生產的車輛；另有約逾千名員工在古加拉特邦蘇拉特市一場盛大戶外典禮上，獲贈現金存款與公寓。

Indians often give each other gifts in the run-up to Diwali, a major Hindu festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil that this year falls on Nov. 7.

印度人常在慶祝善良戰勝邪惡的印度教重大節慶「排燈節」準備期間相互贈禮，該節慶今年落在11月7日。

Modi addressed the prize-giving in his home state of Gujarat via video link, as well as presenting some of the employees with car keys in the capital New Delhi.

莫迪透過影像連線，在他的家鄉古加拉特邦為這場頒獎大會致詞，並於首都新德里將車鑰匙贈予部分員工。

Dholakia is famous across India for giving lavish gifts to his employees at Diwali, including hundreds of apartments in 2016’s ceremony.

迪拉基在全印度以闊氣送員工排燈節禮物聞名，包括2016年大典的數百間公寓。

The showroom value of the 600 cars would be more than $2 million.

（Reuters）

這600輛車在展示中心價值超過200萬美元。（路透）

新聞辭典

hand over：片語動詞，指交出、提交、讓渡。例句：The susupect was handed over to the police.（那名嫌犯已移交警方。）

run-up：名詞，指助跑、助跑距離、籌備期間、重大事情的前奏。例句：Editors are very busy during the run-up to publication.（編輯們在出版前最後準備階段很忙。）

showroom ：名詞，指陳列室、展廳。

