《中英對照讀新聞》Father Pretends To Be 11-Year-Old Daughter To Track Online Predator — 為人父者假扮11歲女兒以追蹤網路掠食者

2018-11-23

◎張沛元

A father in Argentina took the law into his own hands after he discovered an online predator was communicating with his 11-year-old daughter on WhatsApp. According to Fox News, Walter Rodriguez’s daughter told him a 29-year-old man was sending her inappropriate messages and wanted to set up a meeting.

阿根廷的1名父親在發現1名網路掠食者正與他的11歲女兒透過WhatsApp互通訊息後，決定自行執法。根據福斯新聞，瓦特．羅德里格茲的女兒告訴他，1名29歲的男子發給她不妥的訊息，以及想要安排見面。

That’s when Rodriguez decided to impersonate his daughter on the messaging app and agreed to meet with the man, identified as German Acosta. His original plan was to kill Acosta, who wanted the young girl to come to his home.

羅德里格茲就此決定在此一通訊app上假扮成自己的女兒，並同意與這名男子見面，該男事後確認名叫傑曼．阿寇斯塔。羅德里格茲原本的計畫是要殺了想讓女孩上門去他家裡的阿寇斯塔。

"First he wanted to have the date at his house and I told him yes, of course, because I was going to kill him," Rodriguez told TV channel TB. "He would open the door and I would kill him."

「他起初說要在他家裡約會，我告訴他好，當然（好），因為我要殺了他」，羅德里格茲告訴電視頻道TB。「他一開門，我就殺了他。」

Eventually, Acosta would decide to arrange the date in Buenos Aires. When Rodriguez showed up, he started beating Acosta leaving him bloodied and bruised by the time police showed up.

阿寇斯塔最後把約會地點安排在布宜諾斯艾利斯。羅德里格茲一現身，就痛打阿寇斯塔，打到警察來時，阿寇斯塔已流血瘀青。

新聞辭典

take （something） into （one’s） own hands：慣用語，親自採取行動；主動處理。例句：The movie is about a mother who decided to take matters into her own hands when the police failed to catch her daughter’s murderer. （這部電影講的是1名在警方未能逮捕殺害女兒兇手後自力救濟的母親。）

set something up：慣用語，建立，創立（公司、機構、系統、工作方式等）。例句：He’s planning to set up a jazz club.（他正打算開一家爵士酒吧。）

show up：慣用語，出現。

