《中英對照讀新聞》Paris aquarium offers haven for unwanted goldfish／巴黎水族館為被棄養的金魚提供收容所

2018-11-22

◎孫宇青

The Aquarium de Paris has created a refuge for goldfish, providing "a second life" for any unwanted pets who might otherwise find themselves flushed down the toilet.

巴黎水族館打造了一座金魚收容所，為所有被棄養、很可能從馬桶中被沖走的金魚，提供「第二人生」。

The rejected goldfish find themselves given a full medical checkup involving antibiotics and anti-parasite treatments. After a month in quarantine, they are then released into a giant tank where they go on display to the public.

這些被遺棄的金魚可獲得完整的健康檢查，包括抗生素和抗寄生蟲治療。經過一個月隔離後，牠們就會被釋放到大型水族箱裡，與參觀民眾相見歡。

Since it was created two years ago, the goldfish rescue service has been used by around 50 people a month and there are about 600 specimens, mostly the classic golden-red version, as well as striped and black ones.

這項金魚救援服務在2年前啟動，每月約有50人提出申請，現在約有600隻金魚，大部分是典型的金紅色金魚，也有條紋金魚和黑色金魚。

Being confined in a bowl stunts their growth, but the bigger space means some of them will expand to full adult size.

被限制在碗盆狀的魚缸中，金魚的成長會受到阻礙，活動空間一旦變大，有些金魚就能完全成長至成魚體型。

In 2004, the Italian town of Monza banned putting goldfish in bowls; in 2009, Switzerland has animal rights legislation that makes flushing a fish down the toilet illegal.

早在2004年，義大利蒙札鎮就禁止將金魚養在魚缸內；2009年，瑞士也針對動物權立法，將金魚丟入馬桶沖走被視為違法行為。

新聞辭典

striped：形容詞，有條紋的。例句：A lady in striped wedding gown was seen walking on the highway.（一名穿著條紋式結婚禮服的女士，被人看到走在高速公路上。）

confine：動詞，限制；禁閉。例句：The hostage was confined to the room for a week.（人質被關在這個房間裡整整一週。）

stunt：動詞，阻礙…的發育。例句：Lack of sleep will stunt a child.（睡眠不足會妨礙兒童發育。）

