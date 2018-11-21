《中英對照讀新聞》Philippines announces charges against critical news site－菲律賓當局宣布，將控告愛批判的新聞網站

2018-11-21

◎魏國金

Philippine prosecutors said they will file tax evasion charges against a news website that has clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, a case the outlet branded as an "intimidation" effort.

菲律賓檢方表示，他們將對一個與總統杜特蒂立場相左的新聞網站提出逃稅告訴，該網站稱此案旨在「恫嚇」。

Rappler, which denies the allegations, is one of few Philippine media outfits openly critical of Duterte’s leadership, in particular his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown.

否認前述指控的「拉普勒」，是菲律賓少數公開批評杜特蒂領導力，特別是其掃毒行動的媒體機構之一。

The government accuses Rappler Holdings Corp., the site’s CEO Maria Ressa and its accountant of failing to pay taxes on 2015 bond sales that it alleges netted gains of 162.5 million pesos.

菲國政府指控，拉普勒控股公司、該網站執行長瑪莉亞‧瑞薩及其會計師，沒有對2015年據稱淨賺1.625億披索的債券出售所得繳稅。

Rappler described the case as "a clear form of continuing intimidation and harassment" as well as "an attempt to silence reporting that does not please the administration".

拉普勒形容本案為「持續恫嚇與騷擾的明確形式」，以及「使不為當局所喜的報導噤聲的企圖」。

Rappler has been battling a string of government moves to shutter the site, which has won international awards over its efforts to publish critical reports on Duterte.

拉普勒與一連串企圖關閉其網站的政府行動奮戰，該新聞網站以積極刊載對杜特蒂的批判報導而贏得國際獎項。

《新聞辭典》

clash (with)：發生衝突、不協調。例句：The figures she cites clash with previous figures.（她引用的數據與之前的不一致。）

outfit：（口）公司、機構。例句：Some big outfits are working on it.（一些大企業正致力研發該產品。）

net：淨獲。例句：The company netted $200,000 from the deal.（公司從這筆交易淨賺20萬美元。）