《中英對照讀新聞》Japan’s TV Asashi cancels BTS appearance over T-shirt controversy — 日本朝日電視台因T恤爭議而取消防彈少年團演出

2018-11-18

◎茅毅

BTS’ live performance in Japan has been cancelled amid allegations that one member has been involved in anti-Japanese activities.

在其中一名成員被控涉及反日活動下，防彈少年團原定在日本的現場表演已遭取消。

The band’s management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Thursday that group’s appearance on TV Asahi’s Music Station program slated for Nov. 9 has been called off. The group recently returned home from a jam-packed overseas tour and is due to begin an Asian tour next week.

該男子音樂組合的經紀公司「Big Hit娛樂」週四宣布，該男子團體原定11月9日在朝日電視台「Music Station」節目的演出業已取消。該男團甫從行程滿檔的海外巡迴演出返國，並預定下週展開亞洲巡迴。

The controversy arose when a Japanese media report accused the South Korean boy band of being anti-Japanese, taking issue with a T-shirt BTS member Jimin was seen wearing with photos and letters commemorating the Korean liberation day imprinted on it. The T-shirt had photos of Koreans celebrating independence, an atomic bomb being dropped on Japan, along with the words "PATRIOTISM, OUR HISTORY, LIBERATION," and "KOREA."

當一則日本媒體報導指控該南韓男團反日，且對團員之一的智旻穿著一件印有紀念韓國光復節照片和文字的T恤表達不滿時，這起爭議於焉發生。這件衣服上還印有當時韓國人慶祝獨立、一顆原子彈正對日本投下的照片，以及「愛國主義、我們的歷史、光復」與「韓國」的字眼。

新聞辭典

call off：片語，取消、中（停）止、暫停。Tomorrow’s baseball game has been called off because of the weather.（明天的棒球賽已因天候因素而取消。）

jam-packed：形容詞，擠滿的、塞得緊緊（透不過氣）的。The streets were jam-packed with tourists.（街道被遊客擠得水洩不通。）

take issue with：對某人、事、物持強烈異議（很不贊同、發生爭論）。I took issue with that statement the politician made.（我反對這個政治人物發表的那份聲明。）