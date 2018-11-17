《中英對照讀新聞》Rotten shark made you queasy? A vomit bag for every guest at the Disgusting Food Museum－腐爛的鯊魚讓你反胃嗎？噁心食物博物館的每個客人都有一個嘔吐袋

2018-11-17

◎周虹汶

The dead mouse in the Chinese wine sure looks nasty, and the maggots in the cheese tend to put people off. But nothing is more horrible to an unaccustomed palate than the Icelandic fermented shark.

中國葡萄酒裡的死老鼠確實看起來討厭，乳酪中的蛆往往令人退避三舍。但就奇怪口味來說，沒有東西比冰島發酵鯊魚更可怕了。

"It tastes like chewing on a urine-infested mattress," said Samuel West, who, as curator of the Disgusting Food Museum, knows a thing or two about unpleasant victuals. "Anthony Bourdain, the late TV personality, called it the single most disgusting thing he’d ever eaten, and I totally agree with him."

「它嚐起來像是嚼被尿肆虐過的床墊」，身為噁心食物博物館館長，薩繆爾．韋斯特對令人不快的飲食略知一二。「已故電視名人安東尼．波登稱它為他所吃過最噁心的一種東西，而我完全同意他。」

From spicy rabbit heads to fruit bat soup, the collection, now on display in the Swedish city of Malmo, aims to challenge perceptions of taste and help visitors contemplate why one culture’s abomination is another’s delicacy.

「從辣兔頭到水果蝙蝠湯，正於瑞典馬爾摩市展出的這批收藏品，旨在挑戰對味覺的看法，以及幫助遊客思考為何一種文化厭惡的東西會是另一種文化的佳餚。」

Some visitors have a hard time of it.

有些參觀者很難熬。

"Has anyone thrown up here at the museum? Yes twice," West said. But, "it’s okay to vomit because our entry tickets are not really tickets — they’re printed on vomit bags." (Reuters)

「有人在博物館這裡吐過嗎？有的，兩次」，韋斯特如是說。但是，「嘔吐是沒問題的，因為我們的門票並非真的是門票─它們印在嘔吐袋上。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

queasy：形容詞，指令人噁心反胃的、良心不安的、過於小心的。例句：This is a queasy problem.（這是一個需要小心處理的問題。）

know a thing or two：指對某事物頗有涉獵、精通，謙遜的說法就是略知一二。例句：’How much do you know about computers?’ ’Oh, I know a thing or two.’（你對電腦懂多少？我略知一二。）

victual：名詞，（常用複數）指食物、糧食。