《中英對照讀新聞》Sent packing: Hong Kong’s elderly cardboard collectors－被迫打包：回收紙板的香港老人

2018-11-15

◎孫宇青

Her fingers are bent from 20 years of collecting cardboard from Hong Kong’s streets, but 67-years-old Au Fung-lan says she has no desire to give up the grueling work.

在香港街頭收集紙板逾20載，67歲歐鳳蘭（譯音）的手指已彎曲變形，但她表示，不打算放棄這項辛苦活。

Au is one of around 2,900 collectors, mainly women over the age of 60, whose frail figures are a familiar sight, guiding trolleys loaded with cardboard through a city clogged with traffic and people.

歐女士是約2900名回收人士之一，他們大多是逾60歲的女性，其佝僂身軀拉著滿載紙板的拖車，在人車雜沓的城市行走的模樣，是尋常景象。

They sell discarded packing boxes for a few dollars to recycling depots, which in turn ship it abroad. However, as China started phasing out taking solid wastes, Au’s livelihood is under threat.

他們將廢棄紙箱賣給回收站賺點小錢，回收站再進行外銷。然而，隨著中國逐步拒收境外實體廢棄物，歐女士的生計正面臨威脅。

By working from pre-dawn until dusk, she earns up to HK$300 daily. However, collectors have no legal recognition or employment rights. Many are doing it to supplement their pensions and savings in a city where the wealth gap is growing.

從破曉前工作至黃昏，歐女士每天最多可賺到300港幣（約1200台幣）。然而，回收人士未被法律認可，也無法享有工作權益。在這個貧富差距不斷擴大的城市，許多人都是為了補貼退休金和存款，才做這份工作。

If those businesses were forced to close there could be a "waste paper crisis" in Hong Kong as rubbish piles up, eventually ending up in landfill sites.

如果這類工作被迫停止，垃圾最終將在掩埋場堆積如山，香港恐將爆發「廢紙危機」。

《新聞辭典》

clog：動詞，塞滿、堵塞。例句：The pipes were clogged with dust and hair.（水管被毛髮和灰塵堵住了。）

depot：名詞，倉庫、儲藏點。例句：Abundant waste keep pouring in the recycling depots.（大量廢棄物不斷被送往各回收站。）

supplement：動詞，增補。例句：She held several posts to supplement her income.（她身兼多職以增加收入。）