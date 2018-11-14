中英對照讀新聞》14 million ’on brink of famine’ in Yemen - charities 慈善組織：葉門1400萬人口「處於飢餓邊緣」

2018-11-14

◎魏國金

Thirty-five Yemeni and international NGOs called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in Yemen, where they warned 14 million people were now "on the brink of famine".

35個葉門與國際非政府組織（NGO）呼籲「立即中止在葉門的敵對狀態」；他們警告，1400萬葉門人民現在「瀕臨飢餓」。

The joint appeal was signed by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Action Against Hunger, CARE International, Oxfam, Doctors of the World, and Yemeni organisations.

這項聯合呼籲是由國際人權聯盟（FIDH）、全球反飢餓行動組織、國際關懷協會、樂施會、世界醫師組織，以及葉門相關組織共同簽署。

"With 14 million men, women and children on the brink of famine – half the country’s population – there has never been a more urgent time to act," the statement said.

「由於有1400萬名男女及兒童處於飢餓邊緣─這個國家的半數人口─行動的時機從未如此急迫，」該聲明說。

The most impoverished country in the Arab world, Yemen has been gripped by war since 2015, when a regional military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the government’s fight against Huthi rebels.

葉門是阿拉伯世界最窮困的國家，自2015以來深陷戰火，當時由沙烏地阿拉伯領導的區域軍事聯盟，加入該國政府與叛軍「青年運動」的作戰行動。

"We call on governments to redouble their efforts to guarantee unimpeded access to essential items... including through the lifeline port of Hodeidah, where civilians have been caught in renewed fighting over the past few days."

「我們敦促各國政府加倍努力，以確保基本物資的取用暢通無阻…包括經由生命線之港荷台達的管道，過去幾天該港市居民陷入再度爆發的戰火之中。」

新聞辭典

on (the) brink of：在…邊緣。例句：She was on the brink of truth.（她快要得知真相了。）

unimpeded：未受阻礙的。例句：The cycling route allows cyclists to ride unimpeded through the city.（這條自行車道讓單車騎士得以在這座城市裡暢行無阻。）

renewed：重新的、再度的。例句：People worry about renewed inflation.（人們擔心通貨膨脹捲土重來。）