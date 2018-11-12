《中英對照讀新聞》Huge Lakes Thought to Be Hiding Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Seem to Have Vanished 南極冰面下應該藏著的巨大湖泊，似乎消失了

2018-11-12

◎劉宜庭

Antarctic researchers have long believed that large lakes lie hidden beneath the glacier in East Antarctica, trapped between the base of the ice and the bedrock of the Antarctic continent. A new study, though, failed to find any evidence of such large bodies of water.

南極研究人員長久以來一直都認為，在東南極洲的冰川下、冰川底部與南極大陸的基岩之間，藏有大型湖泊。然而，一項新研究卻未能發現這類大型水體存在的任何證據。

This apparent lack of lakes is very weird. Without these bodies of water, researchers can’t easily explain other observations made about the ice, like the pockets where the surface of the ice rises and falls in cycles or the glacier’s flow toward the sea.

找不到湖泊是非常奇怪的。如果沒有這些水體，研究人員就不容易解釋其他觀察到的現象，例如冰面週期性升降處的袋部，或冰川流向海洋。

The glacier in question is an enormous river of ice in East Antarctica called Recovery Glacier; its basin stretches 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) inland from the sea and drains 8 percent of the volume of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet.

研究指涉的龐大冰川是位於東南極洲的里卡弗里冰川；它的盆地從海洋延伸至內陸，達621英里（1000公里），排水量佔東南極冰蓋體積的8%。

新聞辭典

ice sheet：名詞，冰蓋、冰層。例句：Unraveling how the glacier moves and what influences the speed at which it flows will help researchers understand the ice sheet’s response to climate change.（揭示冰川如何移動，以及影響冰川流速的因素，有助於研究人員瞭解冰蓋對氣候變遷的反饋。）

basin：名詞，盆地。例句：Taipei Basin is the second largest basin in Taiwan.（台北盆地是台灣第二大盆地。）

inland：形容詞，內陸的。例句：A variety of Metal Age cultures were distributed around coastal and inland Taiwan.（各種金屬器時代文化分布於台灣內陸和沿海。）