《中英對照讀新聞》South Korea, US resume marine joint drills－南韓、美國恢復陸戰隊聯合演訓

2018-11-11

◎茅毅

South Korea and the United States resumed their combined marine drills Monday for the first time. They were suspended in June to support diplomacy with North Korea over denuclearization.

南韓和美國週一首度恢復兩國陸戰隊聯合演訓。這些演訓於6月中斷，以支持對北韓在無核化問題上的外交。

The allies began the two-week Korea Marine Exercise Program （KMEP）, which involves some 500 troops, including U.S. marines from Okinawa, Japan, and military equipment, such as assault amphibious vehicles.

韓、美盟邦展開兩週的「韓國陸戰隊演習計畫」，參演兵員約500人，包括來自日本沖繩的美軍陸戰隊與兩棲突擊車之類的軍備。

The resumption of the drills is in line with the allies’ decision to continue their battalion-level or other small maneuvers while they are apparently inclined towards suspending large-scale exercises to prevent provoking the communist regime. Seoul’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that the allies plan to make a decision on plans for next year’s major exercises before Dec. 1.

儘管韓美盟邦明顯傾向於暫停大規模演習，以免刺激北韓共產政權，但恢復這些演訓符合韓美繼續兩軍營級或其他小型演習的決定。南韓國防部長鄭景斗說，韓美擬在12月1日前，就明年的重大演習計畫做出決定。

《新聞辭典》

be inclined towards：動詞片語，或寫成be inclined to，使…傾向於（認為、贊同）。I’m inclined towards her view on the issue.（我傾向於贊同她對該議題的觀點。）

combined：形容詞，相加的、聯合（協同）的、化合的。The culprit was caught at last by the combined efforts of several passerbys.（該罪犯最終在幾名路人協力下被逮住。）

battalion：名詞，軍隊編制單位中的營。A battalion is a military unit consisting of three or more companies.（1個營是由至少3個連組成的軍隊單位。）