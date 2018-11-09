《中英對照讀新聞》Company makes caskets that look like mini fishing boats－業者製造看似迷你漁船的棺材

2018-11-09

◎張沛元

Joel Schmidt sat bedside while his father rested in a hospital bed, recovering from a horrific fall off a ladder. At the time, the Little Rock, Arkansas resident was unsure if his then-74-year-old father would make it.

裘依．施密特坐在從梯子上重跌下來、如今躺在醫院病床上休養的父親身邊。當時，這名家住阿肯色州小岩城的男子，不確定那時74歲的老爸能否撐下來。

Schmidt was reminded of decades earlier, when his father would rush into his room in the early morning, prying him out of bed to have breakfast and get a move on to go fishing. Schmidt said that to this day, the activity "never gets old."

施密特想起數十年前，他老爸會一大早衝進他房間，把他從床上挖起來吃早飯，然後趕忙出門去釣魚。施密特說，釣魚這個活動至今仍令父子倆樂此不疲。

As Schmidt sat beside his ailing father, he joked about his father’s burial to lighten the mood.

坐在重傷的父親身旁，施密特拿父親的安葬方式開玩笑來緩解一下氣氛。

"If you hadn’t told me what you wanted, I might have just buried you in your fishing boat," he said.

「你要是不告訴我你想怎麼樣（被安葬），我就把你放在你的漁船裡埋了。」

That’s when the idea for Schmidt’s creation came about － caskets that appear to be miniature fishing boats. His company, Glory Boats, makes customized caskets for those who love the outdoors and reeling in some fish.

施密特的創作點子就從這兒來的——看似迷你版漁船的棺材。他的公司「光輝船」為那些熱愛戶外活動與捲線釣魚的人打造訂製棺材。

《新聞辭典》

make it：慣用語，成功； 及時趕到。例句：Thank you very much; I couldn’t make it without your help.（非常謝謝你，沒有你的幫助我是辦不到的。）

get a move on：慣用語，非正式用法，快點，趕緊。例句：We’d better to get a move on or we’ll be late for the train.（我們最好快點，不然會趕不上火車。）

never gets old of something：慣用語，永不對某事感到膩或覺得無聊。