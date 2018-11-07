《中英對照讀新聞》Alcohol responsible for one in 20 deaths worldwide: WHO－世界衛生組織：全球每20件死亡案例中，就有1件肇因於酒

2018-11-07

◎魏國金

Alcohol kills three million people worldwide each year － more than AIDS, violence and road accidents combined, the World Health Organization said, adding that men are particularly at risk.

酒每年害死全球300萬人—比愛滋病、暴力與交通事故加起來還多，世界衛生組織指出，並進一步表示，男性的風險特別高。

The UN health agency’s latest report on alcohol and health pointed out that alcohol causes more than one in 20 deaths globally each year, including drink driving, alcohol-induced violence and abuse and a multitude of diseases and disorders. Men account for more than three quarters of alcohol-related deaths, the nearly 500-page report found.

該聯合國健衛機構有關酒與健康的最新報告指出，每年全球每20件死亡案例中，就有超過1件是酒精所致，包括酒駕、酒引發的暴力與虐待，以及多種疾病與失調。這份近500頁的報告發現，男性占酒精相關死亡案件的逾4分之3。

Drinking is linked to more than 200 health conditions, including liver cirrhosis and some cancers. Alcohol abuse also makes people more susceptible to infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV and pneumonia, the report found.

飲酒與逾200種疾病有關，包括肝硬化與一些癌症。酒精濫用也使人們較容易感染疾病，例如肺結核、人類免疫缺乏病毒及肺炎等，該報告發現。

The some three million alcohol-related deaths registered globally in 2016 － the latest available statistics － account for 5.3 percent of all deaths that year.

2016年全球登錄與酒精相關的死亡事件約達300萬起—這是目前可取得的最新統計數據—占當年死亡總數的5.3％。

《新聞辭典》

at risk：遭受危險。例句：The disease is spreading, and all children under 5 are at risk.（疾病正蔓延，凡5歲以下兒童都有感染的危險。）

condition：疾病、症狀。例句：He has been struggling with a heart condition.（他一直與心臟病奮戰。）

susceptible：易受影響的、敏感的。例句：I am very susceptible to colds.（我非常容易感冒。）