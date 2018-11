《中英對照讀新聞》99 out of 100 Korean entertainers get cosmetic surgery 韓國藝人99％動過整形手術

2018-11-06

◎陳正健

A Korean entertainer faces an outpouring of criticism after making a groundless allegation in Japan: "99 out of 100 Korean entertainers have received cosmetic surgery."

一名韓國藝人在日本做出「韓國藝人99%都動過整形手術」的無據指控後,面臨排山倒海而來的批評。

Entertainer Kang Han Na talked about Koreans and their tendency to get cosmetic surgery on Yomiuri TV’s "Tokumori Yoshimoto." Explaining the craze in Korea, she said, "As far as I know, 99 out of 100 Korean entertainers have gone under the knife to have better looks."

藝人姜漢娜在讀賣電視台「特盛!吉本」節目中,談到韓國人及他們做整形手術的傾向。她在解釋這股狂熱時表示:「據我所知,韓國藝人有99%都動過手術,以擁有更佳外型。」

"I have a lot of celebrity friends in Korea and their faces change every time we meet," Kang said. "They get embarrassed when I keep looking at them. But they don’t say they did. I’m actually ashamed [of plastic surgery]."

「我在韓國有許多名人朋友,每次我們見面時,他們的臉都會改變。」姜漢娜指出:「當我一直盯著他們時,他們會感到尷尬。但他們不會說自己動過刀。我其實對『整形手術』感到羞恥。」

Korean netizens reacted with much anger at Kang Han Na’s disparaging remarks. Comments stated, "Did she have to do that on a Japanese show? No respect for her country," "Just go live in Japan," "So desperate for attention that she’s selling her own country,"

南韓網友以盛怒回應姜漢娜的貶抑評論。網友留言表示,「她有必要在日本節目上這麼做嗎?這對她的國家不敬」、「搬去日本住好了」、「她太渴望關注了,出賣了她的祖國。」

新聞辭典

go under the knife:動詞片語,開刀、動手術。例句:More and more women are choosing to go under the knife to improve their appearance.(愈來愈多女性選擇開刀改善外貌。)

disparaging:形容詞,蔑視的、貶低的。例句:Disparaging humor should be discouraged.(蔑視性幽默應受勸阻。)

desperate:形容詞,很想要的、很需要的。例句:They are desperate for help.(他們很需要幫助。)