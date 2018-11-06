《中英對照讀新聞》99 out of 100 Korean entertainers get cosmetic surgery 韓國藝人99％動過整形手術

2018-11-06

◎陳正健

A Korean entertainer faces an outpouring of criticism after making a groundless allegation in Japan: "99 out of 100 Korean entertainers have received cosmetic surgery."

一名韓國藝人在日本做出「韓國藝人99％都動過整形手術」的無據指控後，面臨排山倒海而來的批評。

Entertainer Kang Han Na talked about Koreans and their tendency to get cosmetic surgery on Yomiuri TV’s "Tokumori Yoshimoto." Explaining the craze in Korea, she said, "As far as I know, 99 out of 100 Korean entertainers have gone under the knife to have better looks."

藝人姜漢娜在讀賣電視台「特盛！吉本」節目中，談到韓國人及他們做整形手術的傾向。她在解釋這股狂熱時表示：「據我所知，韓國藝人有99％都動過手術，以擁有更佳外型。」

"I have a lot of celebrity friends in Korea and their faces change every time we meet," Kang said. "They get embarrassed when I keep looking at them. But they don’t say they did. I’m actually ashamed [of plastic surgery]."

「我在韓國有許多名人朋友，每次我們見面時，他們的臉都會改變。」姜漢娜指出：「當我一直盯著他們時，他們會感到尷尬。但他們不會說自己動過刀。我其實對『整形手術』感到羞恥。」

Korean netizens reacted with much anger at Kang Han Na’s disparaging remarks. Comments stated, "Did she have to do that on a Japanese show? No respect for her country," "Just go live in Japan," "So desperate for attention that she’s selling her own country,"

南韓網友以盛怒回應姜漢娜的貶抑評論。網友留言表示，「她有必要在日本節目上這麼做嗎？這對她的國家不敬」、「搬去日本住好了」、「她太渴望關注了，出賣了她的祖國。」

新聞辭典

go under the knife：動詞片語，開刀、動手術。例句：More and more women are choosing to go under the knife to improve their appearance.（愈來愈多女性選擇開刀改善外貌。）

disparaging：形容詞，蔑視的、貶低的。例句：Disparaging humor should be discouraged.（蔑視性幽默應受勸阻。）

desperate：形容詞，很想要的、很需要的。例句：They are desperate for help.（他們很需要幫助。）