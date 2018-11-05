《中英對照讀新聞》Iceberg 5 Times the Size of Manhattan Calves Off Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier 南極洲松島冰川崩裂出（紐約）曼哈頓5倍大的冰山

2018-11-05

◎劉宜庭

The massive iceberg calved from the glacier on Monday（Oct. 29）and quickly began to break up as it pulled away into the Amundsen Sea, Stef Lhermitte, an assistant professor in the Department of Geoscience and Remote Sensing at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, tweeted on Wednesday （Oct. 31）.

荷蘭台夫特理工大學地球科學暨遙測系助理教授史蒂夫．萊爾米特，週三（10月31日）推文指出，這座巨大的冰山週一（10月29日）自松島冰川崩解，迅速地開始分離並進入阿蒙森海。

The iceberg measured 87 square miles before it began to fragment. It first appeared as a rift in September.

這座冰山開始碎裂前的測量面積為87平方英里。它在9月間首次出現裂縫。

"Calving events are part of the natural cycle of glacier tongues," Lhermitte said. "They grow（sometimes for a long period）and then calve. Similar to your fingernail."

「冰裂事件是冰舌自然循環的一部分，」萊爾米特表示。「它們慢慢變大（有時候這段時間很久），然後崩解。就如同你的指甲。」

Greenhouse gas emissions-driven global warming is being blamed for an incredible amount of ice lost each year in Antarctica. Pine Island loses an estimated 45 billion tons of ice each year to the ocean, which amounts to 1 millimeter of global sea level rise every eight years.

溫室氣體排放所導致的全球暖化，被歸咎為南極洲每年損失驚人「冰」量的元凶。松島（冰川）估計每年有450億噸的冰流入海洋，其總量可讓全球海平面每8年上升1公釐。

新聞辭典

glacier：名詞，冰川、冰河。例句：Pine Island Glacier appears to be calving icebergs more frequently than it used to.（松島冰川似乎比過去更頻繁地崩裂出冰山。）

iceberg：名詞，冰山。例句：The iceberg is the sixth largest to break off the glacier since 2001.（此為該座冰川自2001年以來，崩裂出的第六大冰山。）

Antarctica：名詞，南極洲、南極大陸。例句：Antarctica is a very sensitive continent for climate change.（南極洲是一塊對氣候變遷相當敏感的陸地。）