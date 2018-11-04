《中英對照讀新聞》Call grow for stern punishment for domestic violence 要求嚴懲家庭暴力的聲浪增高

2018-11-04

◎茅毅

Current government measures against domestic violence fail to punish the offenders and cannot protect the victims, women’s rights activists said Monday. Dozens of members from the Korea Women’s Hot Line (KWHL) , as well as some domestic violence survivors, urged law enforcement authorities to sternly punish domestic violence offenders during a press conference in Seoul.

爭取婦女權利的社運人士週一表示，政府目前對於家暴的措施，未能懲罰違反相關法令者，也無法保護受害者。「韓國女性的熱線」（KWHL）許多成員和一些家暴倖存者，在首爾的一場記者會中，均呼籲執法當局嚴懲家暴犯。

The conference was triggered by a case where a man murdered his ex-wife in an apartment parking lot in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Oct. 22. According to his daughters, the man had been abusing the ex-wife and them for 25 years.

這場記者會起因於一名男子10月22日在首爾江西區一處停車場殺害他前妻的命案。兇嫌的女兒們指稱，他已虐待前妻和她們長達25年。

The KWHL said police mismanagement of domestic violence cases and the courts’ lenient rulings resulted in the killing. "In a 2013 report by the National Police Agency, 57.9 percent of police officers said domestic violence should be handled within the family, and 35 percent said there was nothing they could do."

KWHL指稱，警方對家暴案的處置失當與法院對家暴犯的輕判，都是這起兇殺案的肇因。在南韓警察廳2013年的一份報告中，57.9%的警察說，家暴應該自家關起門來處理；35%則說，警方無能為力。

《新聞辭典》

domestic：形容詞，家庭的、國內的、本國的。例句：Her husband committed domestic violence on her.（她先生對她家暴。）

lenient：形容詞，寬大（容）的、仁慈的。例句：Some believe that the judge is too lenient with the chief suspect.（有些人認為，該法官對這名頭號嫌疑犯太過寬容。）

offender：名詞，違法者、罪犯、冒犯別人的人。例句：He’s a first-time offender.（他是初犯。）