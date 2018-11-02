《中英對照讀新聞》Sheriff’s office posts "no-trick-or-treat" signs in yards of registered sex offenders－警長辦公室在登記有案的性侵犯的庭院張貼「禁止不給糖就搗蛋」告示

2018-11-02

◎張沛元

The sheriff’s office of Butts County, Georgia, wants to ensure that kids celebrating Halloween will be safe while collecting candy. So this year, the office is taking an extra precaution: － posting "no-trick-or-treat" signs in the yards of registered sex offenders.

喬治亞州巴茲郡的警長辦公室要保護歡度萬聖節的小孩在收集糖果時的安全。因此該辦公室今年採行一項預防措施——在登記有案的性侵犯住處後院張貼「禁止不給糖就搗蛋」的告示。

"I’m not trying to humiliate ’em or anything like that. Let’s face reality: We have a greater chance of children getting run over by a car [on Halloween] than being a victim of sexual assault by a repeat offender," says Sheriff Gary Long. "But at the end of the day if, in fact, we had a child that fell victim to a sexual assault, especially by a convicted sex offender, I don’t think I could sleep at night."

「我並不是要羞辱他們或其他什麼的。我們認清現實吧：小孩（在過萬聖節時）遭連續（性）犯罪者毒手的機會，高於被汽車輾過，」警長葛瑞．隆恩說。「但不管怎麼說，要是實際上有個小孩淪為性侵犯的犧牲品，特別是一名被定罪的性侵犯，我不覺得我晚上能睡得著。」

Long told CBS News there are 54 registered sex offenders in Butts County. He and his deputies began placing the signs on the edges of the offenders’ yards Saturday and each one now has one.

隆恩告訴哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞，巴茲郡有54名登記有案的性侵犯。他與員警們週六開始在這些犯罪者的院子的邊緣放置告示，如今每名性侵犯都有一面告示。

The signs read "Warning! No trick-or-treat at this address!! A community safety message from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long."

告示上寫著：「警告！此地址禁止不給糖就搗蛋！！這是來自巴茲郡警長葛瑞．隆恩的社區安全訊息。」

《新聞辭典》

run over：片語，輾過。例句：He accidentally run over a dog that was running in front of his car.（他意外輾過一隻從他車前跑過去的狗。）

at the end of the day：慣用語，最終；到頭來；不管怎麽說。

fell victim/prey to someone/something：慣用語，深受…之害；淪為…的犧牲品／受害者。例句：Almost every child in America at some point in their school life has either witnessed, participated, or fell victim to bullying.（幾乎所有美國小孩在就學時期的某個階段若非目睹，就是參與或淪為霸凌受害者。）