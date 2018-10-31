《中英對照讀新聞》Man who foiled Nazi nuclear plan dies aged 99 瓦解納粹核計畫的男子99歲辭世

2018-10-31

◎魏國金

The leader of a daring World War Two raid to thwart Nazi Germany’s nuclear ambitions has died aged 99.

在二次世界大戰中勇敢奇襲、力挫納粹德國核野心的領袖已經辭世，享壽99歲。

Joachim Roenneberg, serving behind enemy lines in his native Norway during the German occupation, in 1943 blew up a plant producing heavy water, or D2O, a hydrogen-rich substance that was key to the later development of atomic bombs.

德國佔領期間，在祖國挪威從事敵後任務的羅能保，1943年炸毀一座生產重水（D2O）的工廠，該富氫物質是後來原子彈發展的關鍵元素。

Picked by Britain’s war-time Special Operations Executive to lead the raid when he was only 23 years old, Roenneberg was the youngest member of Operation Gunnerside, which penetrated and destroyed key parts of the heavily guarded Norsk Hydro plant.

年僅23歲就被英國戰時的特別行動處挑中，領導該襲擊的羅能保，是「岡納塞德任務」最年輕的成員，該任務旨在潛入並摧毀戒備森嚴的挪威海德羅工廠的關鍵部分。

The subject of books and documentaries as well as movies and a TV drama series, the attack took place without a single shot fired. However, Gunnerside members later described their own assault as a near-suicide mission.

成為書籍、紀錄片及電影、電視影集主題的這項攻擊行動，並未發射一槍一彈。然而，岡納塞德成員之後描述他們的襲擊接近自殺任務。

Parachuting onto a snow-covered mountain plateau, the small group teamed up with a handful of other commando soldiers before skiing to their destination, penetrating the plant on foot and blowing up the heavy water production line.

這支小組跳傘降落白雪覆蓋的高原，與其他一些突擊隊員會合後，再滑雪至目的地，步行進入工廠，然後炸掉重水生產線。

新聞辭典

foil：阻撓、挫敗。例句：She was foiled in her attempt.（她的企圖遭遇阻撓。）

penetrate：進入、滲入。例句：The rain penetrated my jacket.（雨水濕透了我的上衣。）

team up：結成一隊、合作。例句：They have teamed up for the research project.（他們合作進行這項研究計畫。）