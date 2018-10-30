《中英對照讀新聞》57% of Americans believe 2 parties are not enough－57％的美國人認為兩黨不夠

2018-10-30

◎陳正健

A majority of US citizens believe the two-party system is inherently flawed, and there is a need for a third party to reflect the will of the people, a new poll has found.

一項新民調發現，多數美國公民相信，兩黨制天生就有缺陷，需要第三黨反映人民意志。

The new Gallup poll, released on Friday, shows that almost one-in-three US nationals is dissatisfied with the alternating reign of the Republican and Democratic parties in American politics. Some 38 percent of respondents said that the two do such a poor job that a new major political force needs to be established.

蓋洛普週五公布的新民調數據顯示，將近三分之一的美國人對共和與民主黨兩黨輪流執政不滿。約38％的受訪者表示，兩黨都做得不好，必須建立一個新的主要政治勢力。

The two-party system is often criticized for being outdated, overlooking alternative opinions and thus under-representing big chunks of the American population. Its opponents argue that, despite the political strife over presidential and mid-term elections, Republicans and Democrats are in fact in the same boat representing the interests of big corporate money.

兩黨制經常被批評跟不上時代、忽視另類意見，因此無法充分代表大部分美國人口。反對者則辯稱，儘管有總統及期中選舉的政治競爭，共和及民主兩黨其實是在同一條船上，代表大企業的金錢利益。

《新聞辭典》

reign：名詞，統治、執政。例句：The reign of Roman Emperor Nero was a reign of terror.（羅馬皇帝尼祿是恐怖統治。）

alternative：形容詞，另類的、非傳統的。例句：Most alternative media companies are much smaller than their mainstream counterparts.（大多數另類媒體公司的規模都比主流媒體小很多。）

strife：名詞，爭吵、衝突、競爭。例句：What is the major cause of the labor-management strife?（勞資衝突的主因為何？）