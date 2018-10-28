《中英對照讀新聞》Internet café murder case fuels debate on mental health and violent crimes網咖謀殺案激起針對心理健康與暴力犯罪的爭論

2018-10-28

◎茅毅

A heated debate on mental health and its link to violent crimes is underway after a murder suspect requested that his medical history be considered to mitigate punishment. He had been medically treated for depression before allegedly stabbing a man to death.

在一名謀殺案嫌犯要求考量他的病史，以減輕刑罰後，南韓社會對心理健康及其與暴力犯罪關聯的辯論正進行中。在他涉嫌刺死一名男子前，他已接受憂鬱症治療。

Kim Seong-su, 29, is suspected of having stabbed a man to death at an internet cafe in western Seoul on Oct. 14. On Monday, he was sent to the Institute of Forensic Psychiatry in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, for a monthlong examination of his mental state.

29歲的金成秀（譯音）涉嫌於10月14日在首爾西部一間網咖刺死一名男性。週一，他被移送位於南韓忠清南道公州市的「治療監護所」，接受長達一個月的精神狀態評估。

As of Saturday afternoon, around 1,100,000 , have signed an online petition asking the presidential office not to ease Kim’s punishment on grounds of his mental health, making it the most signed petition since Cheong Wa Dae opened the platform last year.

截至週六下午止，近110萬人連署一項網路請願，要求南韓總統府勿以金嫌的心理健康因素而減輕對他的懲罰，使本案成為自青瓦台於去年開設該網路請願平台以來，連署人數最多的請願案。

新聞辭典

mitigate：動詞，減輕、降低、使舒緩。例句：How to mitigate the effects of tourism on the tiny island is critical.（如何減低觀光業對這座小島的影響至關重要。）

on grounds of：片語，以…為理由（藉口）。例句：She was fired on grounds of graft.（她因貪瀆被開除。）

depression：名詞，憂鬱症、憂（抑）鬱、消沉、沮喪。例句：It is best to get professional help if you suffer from depression.（若你受憂鬱症所苦，最好向專業人士求助。）