《中英對照讀新聞》Sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs／性侵受害者在年度卓越體育表現獎上攜手接受勇氣獎

2018-10-26

◎張沛元

More than 140 survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar joined hands Wednesday on stage to be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs.

曾遭（美國）密西根州立大學與美國體操協會前任醫生賴瑞．納瑟性侵的140多名倖存者，週三攜手站上「年度卓越體育表現獎」的舞台，接受亞瑟．艾許勇氣獎的表彰。

Gymnast Aly Raisman, softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Sarah Klein, who said she was Nassar’s first victim 30 years ago, took turns speaking. Klein chided the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State for placing "money and medals above the safety of child athletes."

金牌體操選手艾莉．瑞絲曼、壘球選手蒂芬妮．湯瑪斯．羅培茲，以及自陳30年前就遭納瑟毒手的首名受害者體操選手莎拉．克萊，輪番發言。克萊責怪美國奧委會、美國體操協會與密西根州大「將金錢與獎牌置於兒童運動員的安全之上」。

"We must start caring about children’s safety more than we care about adults’ reputations," Klein said. "If we can just give one person the courage to use their voice, this is worth it.’’ Raisman added, "For too long we were ignored. It could have been avoided. All we needed was one adult to have the integrity to stand between us and Larry Nassar." （AP）

「我們必須開始關心兒童安全，更勝於關心成年人的聲譽，」克萊說。「就算我們只能讓一個人有發聲的勇氣，也值得了，」瑞絲曼補充道，「我們被忽視得太久。（隊醫性侵女選手）是可以被避免的。我們當時需要的只是一個有誠信的成年人挺身擋在我們與賴瑞．納瑟之間。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

join hands：慣用語，（字面）攜手，手拉手；（衍生）合作。

ignore：動詞，忽視，不理。例句：Since coming to power last year, President Emmanuel Macron has largely ignored protests over arms sales he deems vital to jobs and France’s strategic relationships in the region.（自去年上任以來，馬克宏總統對軍售抗議置若罔聞，他認為這些軍售攸關就業與法國的區域戰略關係。）

take turns：慣用語，輪流。例句：There is only one washing machine in the youth hostel, so we have to take turns to do the laundry.（這家青年旅社只有一台洗衣機，所以我們得輪流洗衣服。）