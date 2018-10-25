《中英對照讀新聞》Made in Fukushima: Japan farmers struggle to win trust－福島製造：日本農夫奮力贏取信任

2018-10-25

◎孫宇青

Seven years after the March 2011 nuclear disaster caused by a devastating tsunami, rigorous testing shows no radioactive threat from Fukushima’s produce, but local producers still face crippling suspicion from consumers.

2011年3月一場由毀滅性海嘯引發的核災轉眼已過7年，福島農產品經過嚴格檢測後，已不具輻射威脅，但當地農民仍面臨消費者殘酷的質疑。

Japan set a testing standard of no more than 100 becquerels of radioactivity per kilogram (Bq/kg). The standard for Fukushima’s seafood is even stricter, at 50 Bq/kg. The European Union, by comparison, sets that level at 1,250 Bq/kg and the US at 1,200.

日本政府訂定的檢測標準為，每公斤輻射含量不得超過100貝克。福島海鮮的檢測標準更嚴苛，訂在50貝克／公斤。相較之下，歐盟的標準為1250貝克／公斤；美國為1200貝克／公斤。

Each day, more than 150 samples passed through a "germanium semiconductor detector." Rice undergoes screening elsewhere. Among all prefectures, Fukushima’s testing program is the most systematic.

每天都有逾150組樣本必須通過「鍺半導體探測器」檢查。稻米則送往他處檢驗。在所有縣市中，福島的檢測計畫最按部就班。

A wide-scale decontamination program has also been carried out in Fukushima: topsoil removed, trees washed down and potassium sprinkled to reduce caesium uptake.

福島也展開大規模去輻射污染作業，包括清除表層土壤、清洗樹木，以及噴灑鉀以降低放射性物質銫滲入等。

27 countries of the 54 that imposed restrictions on food from Fukushima have lifted those bans. Another 23 markets, including the United States and European Union, have relaxed restrictions; neighbors including China and South Korea have kept bans in place.

曾禁止福島食品進口的54個國家中，已有27國解禁。美國、歐盟等其他23個市場也放寬規定，但中國、南韓等鄰國仍維持禁令。

《新聞辭典》

rigorous：形容詞，嚴格的。例句：Rigorous review of every article is necessary.（嚴格審核每篇文章有其必要。）

by comparison：慣用片語，相較之下。例句：Our performance is worse by comparison.（我們的表現相形見絀。）

sprinkle：動詞，噴、灑。例句：Powdered sugar was sprinkled on the top of the cake.（蛋糕頂端灑了糖粉。）