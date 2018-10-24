《中英對照讀新聞》Palestinian mail blocked by Israel arrives eight years late－被以色列封鎖的巴勒斯坦郵件遲了8年抵達

2018-10-24

◎魏國金

Packages, letters and even a wheelchair intended for Palestinians have arrived in the occupied West Bank after Israel released years of undelivered mail.

在以色列釋出多年未運送的郵件後，打算要給巴勒斯坦人的包裹、信件，甚至一張輪椅，已抵達被佔領的（約旦河）西岸地區。

The post, which includes internet orders that never arrived, had been held in Jordan since 2010 and was released under a one-time agreement. Palestinian postal workers in the city of Jericho are now faced with sorting through more than 10 tonnes of goods.

這些郵件，包括從未到手的網購商品，自2010年起就被扣在約旦，如今是在一項一次性協議下被釋出。在耶利哥市的巴勒斯坦郵政人員，現在面臨整理分類逾10公噸物品的問題。

Israel controls entry to the West Bank via the border with Jordan. In 2008, Israel agreed more autonomy for Palestinian postal services. But the deal and subsequent agreements appeared to falter, creating a huge postal backlog.

以色列控制經約旦邊界進入西岸的通道。2008年，以色列同意給予巴勒斯坦郵政服務更大的自治。但該協議及後續協定似乎搖搖欲墜，因而造成龐大郵件積壓。

The Israeli military’s Co-ordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) said that an agreement was in the works but gave no further details.

以色列軍方的「被佔領區政府活動協調處」（Cogat）表示，正在推動一份協議，但並未提供進一步細節。

《新聞辭典》

sort through：檢查並分類。例句：She sorted through the files.（她整理分類文件。）

backlog：存貨、積壓。例如：a backlog of work（積壓的工作）。

in the works：正在進行、正在準備。例句：Several large investments are in the works.（幾項大型投資案正在籌劃中。）