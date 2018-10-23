《中英對照讀新聞》China to launch ’artificial moon’ to illuminate city streets 中國將發射「人造月亮」，照亮城市街道

2018-10-23

◎陳正健

China is planning to launch its own ’artificial moon’ by 2020 to replace streetlamps and lower electricity costs in urban areas, state media reported.

國營媒體報導，中國正計畫在2020年前發射自製的「人造月亮」，以取代街燈並降低城市地區電力成本。

Chengdu, a city in southwestern Sichuan province, is developing "illumination satellites" which will shine in tandem with the real moon but are eight times brighter. It will also orbit much closer to Earth; about 500 km away, compared to the moon’s 380,000 km, according to China Daily.

中國日報報導，四川省西南部城市成都正在發展「照明衛星」，將與真的月亮同時發光，但其亮度高出8倍。它也會更靠近地球運行，約500公里遠，月亮則位於38萬公里之外。

But not everyone is happy with the unusual plan. Critics have questioned whether light from the satellite would affect the health of Chengdu’s residents, both human and animal. It is unclear what impact the satellite would have on astronomy and stargazing.

然而，並非人人都對這項不尋常計畫感到開心。批評者質疑，來自衛星的亮光是否會影響成都居民健康，包括人類與動物。這顆衛星對天文學及觀星會有什麼影響，迄今仍不清楚。

Research shows excess light at night messes with human sleep, which is linked to increased risk for cancer, obesity and depression. It also disturbs the natural patterns of wildlife.

研究顯示，過量的夜間光線會干擾人類睡眠，與癌症、肥胖及憂鬱風險增加有關。也會打亂野生動物的自然模式。

新聞辭典

streetlamp：名詞，街燈、路燈。例句：He crashed his car into a streetlamp.（他開車撞上街燈。）

in tandem：副詞片語，同時、協同地、聯合地。例句：The heart and lungs will be transplanted in tandem.（心臟與肺臟將被同時移植。）

stargaze：動詞，觀星、遙望星空、眺望星星。例句：It can be hard to find places to stargaze around a major city like Philadelphia.（在費城等大城市附近，可能找不到可以觀星的地方。）