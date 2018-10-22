《中英對照讀新聞》Thousands of cryptocurrency projects are already dead－上千種加密貨幣已死

2018-10-22

◎劉宜庭

Two sites that are actively cataloging failed crypto projects, Coinopsy and DeadCoins, have found that over a 1,000 projects have failed so far in 2018. The projects range from true abandonware to outright scams, and include BRIG, a scam by two ’’brothers,’’ Jack and Jay Brig, and Titanium, a project that ended in an SEC investigation.

積極為失敗的加密貨幣案例建檔的兩個網站Coinopsy和DeadCoins發現，2018年至今已經有超過1000起失敗的（加密貨幣）案例。這些案例涵蓋真正的孤兒軟體與徹頭徹尾的騙局，其中包括傑克與傑伊．布里格「兄弟」主導的BRIG貨幣騙局，以及遭到美國證券交易委員會（SEC）調查而終止的Titanium首次代幣發行項目。

These conflagrations happen everywhere and are a global phenomenon. Scam and dead ICOs raised $1 billion in 2017 with 297 questionable startups in the mix.

這類災難的橫行，成為一種全球現象。騙局和死亡的首次代幣發行（ICO）在2017年增長至10億美元，並有297家可疑的新創公司摻雜其中。

ICO-funded startups currently use multi-level marketing tactics to build their business. Instead they should take a page from the the Kickstarter and Indiegogo framework.

首次代幣發行資助的新創公司普遍使用「多層次傳銷」策略建立他們的企業。儘管他們更應該選用（募資平台）Kickstarter和Indiegogo架構。

Unfortunately, the lock-ups and pricing scams the current ICO market uses to incite greed rather than rational thinking are hurting the industry more than helping.

遺憾的是，首次代幣發行市場普遍使用的閉鎖期與定價騙局，煽動貪婪更甚於理性思考，正是對這個產業的揠苗助長。

《新聞辭典》

cryptocurrency：名詞，加密貨幣。例句：The SEC has announced the launch of the FinHub to promote public engagement on fintech-related issues, including blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.（美國證交會已宣布成立「創新及金融技術策略中心」，以提升區塊鏈技術、加密貨幣等金融科技相關議題的公眾參與。）

ICO（Initial Coin Offering）：名詞，首次代幣發行。例句：The increase in funds raised via ICO attracted the attention of regulatory authorities.（首次代幣發行的募資金額增長，引起法規主管機關關注。）

scam：名詞，騙局；動詞，詐騙。例句：Rita got involved in a scam and all her money was taken.（芮塔落入一場騙局，被騙光所有的錢。）