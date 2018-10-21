《中英對照讀新聞》Army aims to ’mechanize’ all squads by 2030－南韓陸軍目標在2030年前使各班「機械化」

2018-10-21

◎茅毅

South Korea’s Army unveiled an ambitious plan Thursday to equip all of its squads nationwide with advanced armored vehicles and other transportation by 2030.

南韓陸軍週四公布一項企圖心十足的計畫，將在2030年之前，為全國所有班級部隊配備先進的裝甲車和其他運輸車輛。

The Mount Paektu Tiger (MPT) project, worth 1.25 trillion won, aims to enable all ground troops to move by wheeled-armored carriers, such as the K200 armed vehicle and other small tactical vehicles, rather than on foot.

此一名為「白頭山虎（MPT）」的計畫，耗資1.25兆韓元，旨在使南韓所有地面部隊能以輪型裝甲運輸工具移動，諸如K200裝甲車與其他小型戰術車輛，而非徒步。

All vehicles will be installed with improved bullet-proof and remote controlled weapon station systems. The MPT program is designed to make infantry more nimble and more powerful. All combatants will be provided with the warrior platform, composed of 33 kinds of tailored ICT-based devices, according to the Army.

所有車輛將安裝改良的防彈及遙控武器站系統。白頭山虎計畫旨在使步兵更機敏和戰力更強。根據陸軍指出，所有戰鬥人員將裝備戰士平台，此一平台是由33種基於資訊通訊科技所特製的裝置組成。

《新聞辭典》

tactical：形容詞，戰術（性）的、策（謀）略（性）的。例句：The army will make a tactical retreat.（這支軍隊將進行戰術性撤退。）

nimble：形容詞，機敏的、靈活（巧）的、敏（銳）捷的、機智聰明的。例句：The little girl had a nimble mind.（這小女孩很機靈。）

tailored：形容詞，特製的、量身訂做的。例句：The project requires a tailored computer system.（該計畫需要一套特製的電腦系統。）