《中英對照讀新聞》No money down the drain for Philippine sanitation workers 下水道裡沒錢給菲律賓衛生人員

2018-10-20

◎周虹汶

Philippines sanitation workers unblocking a drain discovered dozens of wallets had been clogging it up, some containing credit cards and IDs, but no money.

疏通一處排水溝的菲律賓衛生人員，發現數十個錢包塞住了它，有些裝著信用卡和身分證，但沒有錢。

A man working near the scene shot video footage showing the workers in a village in Batangas city, south of the capital Manila, sorting through wallets and removing and laying out items including identity cards found in them.

一名在該場合附近工作的男子拍攝到影片，顯示首都馬尼拉南方八打雁市一處村落的這些工人，整理錢包並移出攤開裡頭找到的物品，包括身分證。

Police officer Mario David, who went to investigate what he suspected were stolen items, said many of the wallets were pulled out from deep in the drain, meaning they had been there for a long time.

前往調查的警官馬里歐‧大衛懷疑這些是被竊物品，他說，許多錢包由這處下水道的深處拔出來，意謂它們已在那邊待了一大段時間。

None of them contained any money.

它們無一有錢。

The items were turned over to police so they could identify and alert the owners who were likely victims of pickpockets, David said. (Reuters)

大衛說，這些物品已移交警方，所以可辨識和通知可能是扒手行竊受害者的失主。（路透）

新聞辭典

clog：動詞，指堵塞、塞滿、阻礙、黏成一塊；名詞，指障礙物、繫在動物腿部以阻礙其行動的重物、木屐。例句：The road is clogged with traffic.（這條路交通壅塞。）

sort through：片語動詞，指查看並分類整理、理清。例句：After his death, his wife sorted through his belongings.（他的太太在他死後整理了他的財產。）

turn over：片語動詞，指打翻、翻轉、移交。例句：She turned this problem over and over in her mind.（她心裡反覆思索這個問題。）