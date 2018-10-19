中英對照讀新聞》Jaguar escapes, kills 6 animals at New Orleans zoo 美洲豹脫逃 殺害紐奧良動物園的6隻動物

2018-10-19

◎張沛元

A jaguar escaped from its habitat and killed six animals at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans on Saturday, causing the zoo to shut down for the day. Zoo officials said this is the first time in at least 50 years that one of its animals has killed others.

（美國路易斯安那州）紐奧良奧杜邦動物園的1頭美洲豹，週六逃離其棲息地並殺害園內6隻動物，導致該動物園當天關閉。園方表示，這是該動物園至少50年來首度發生園內動物殺害其他動物。

"This is by far the biggest incident we’ve had, the biggest magnitude, the biggest tragedy we’ve had," Ron Forman, head of the Audubon Nature Institute, said in a news conference.

「這是我們迄今所遭遇到的最大事件，最嚴重與最慘的悲劇」，（負責該動物園營運的）奧杜邦自然研究所首席執行長朗．佛曼在記者會上如是說。

The 3-year-old male jaguar, Valerio, got out of his enclosure around 7:20 a.m., before the zoo opened, according to Managing Director Dr. Kyle Burks. He mauled four alpacas, one emu and one fox in nearby habitats before being sedated by a vet team nearly an hour after his escape, the zoo said. Officials said the killings appeared to stem from territorial disputes.

根據該動物園總經理、獸醫凱爾．柏克，這頭3歲大的公美洲豹瓦勒瑞歐在動物園開園之前的早上7時20分左右跑出其圈養區。園方表示，牠傷害了附近棲息區的4隻羊駝、1隻鴯鶓與1隻狐狸，然後在脫逃近1小時後被獸醫團隊以鎮定劑制伏。官員表示，殺戮顯然肇因於領域爭議。

新聞辭典

shut down：慣用語，關閉，停擺。例句：On Thursday, Blockbuster Alaska announced that the rental chain’s last two Alaskan stores will shut down on Monday. The news means that only one Blockbuster store will remain in the United States, in Bend, Oregon.（美國阿拉斯加州的百事達週四宣布，該影片出租連鎖店在阿州的最後2家分店將於下週一關閉。此一消息意味百事達在美國將只剩下位於奧勒岡州本德的唯一一家店面。）

maul：動詞，抓傷，撕咬，粗暴對待。

stem from something：慣用語，源自，由…所造成。例句：The argument stemmed from a misunderstanding.（爭執源自於誤會。）