《中英對照讀新聞》China ’waterfall’ skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule 中國「瀑布」摩天大樓慘遭連環嘲笑

2018-10-18

◎孫宇青

The Liebian International Building in Guiyang of Guizhou province in China that boasts the world’s largest man-made waterfall has become the latest example of over-the-top architecture to draw national ridicule.

中國貴州省貴陽市的烈變國際廣場大樓，號稱設有全球最大的人造瀑布，卻成為誇張建築的最新代表，慘遭中國各地民眾揶揄。

A spectacular 108-meter cascade tumbles down its face, but this feature has only been turned on six times, with the owners blaming the high cost － 800 yuan per hour － of pumping water to the top of the 121-meter-high structure.

108公尺的壯觀瀑布從大樓外牆傾注而下，但這項特色目前僅亮相6次，因業主對高昂開支頗有微詞，將水抽到121公尺高的建築頂部，每小時就得花費800人民幣（約3600台幣）。

The company says the feature pays homage to the local region’s rugged nature, but Chinese netizens have mocked the project as a waste of money.

該公司表示，這項設計是向當地高低起伏自然環境致敬，但中國網友奚落這項企劃浪費錢。

China’s rapid economic growth has been accompanied by a construction boom, often including outlandish buildings that are criticized as a waste of public or shareholder funds.

中國經濟快速成長，帶動一波波建築熱潮，但往往包括不少被抨擊為浪費公家或股東資金的古怪建築。

The Beijing headquarters of state broadcaster China Central Television which is nicknamed "The Big Underpants;" the People’s Daily newspaper in the capital that looked like a penis during construction are also the targets of ridicule.

被稱作「大褲衩」的中國中央電視台北京總部大樓，以及在施工期間看起來像男性生殖器的人民日報北京總社等，都是被嘲笑的目標。

新聞辭典

over-the-top：形容詞，過火的、極端的。例句：His statement was too over-the-top to be trusted.（他的聲明太誇張，讓人無法相信。）

homage：名詞，敬意、尊敬。例句：The President paid homage to the self-sacrificing soldiers.（總統向自我犧牲的士兵表達敬意。）

rugged：形容詞，高低不平的。例句：Taiwan has a rugged mountain spine.（台灣有著高低起伏的中央山脈。）