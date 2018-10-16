《中英對照讀新聞》More than 250 people around the world have died taking selfies －全球逾250人死於自拍

2018-10-16

◎陳正健

Between 2011 and 2017, 259 people have been accidentally killed in all kinds of different ways while taking selfies all over the world. Scientists are calling for "no selfie zones" after the incredible number was revealed.

在2011至2017年間，全世界有259人在自拍時，意外地以各種不同方式遇害。在這驚人的數字被披露後，科學家呼籲設立「禁止自拍區」。

The most common ways that people die while taking selfies is by drowning, being hit by traffic or falling. And it happens overwhelmingly to men, with nearly three quarters of the victims being male (153). Eight people were killed by animals while taking selfies and another 16 were electrocuted in the same period.

人們自拍時最常見的死法，是淹死、被交通工具撞死或是墜落而死。男性在這類悲劇中占有壓倒性比率，近四分之三的受害者是男性（153人）。同一期間，有8人在自拍時遭動物殺死，另有16人被電死。

The country where most of the deaths happened was India which accounted for around half of all the selfie-related deaths, closely followed by Russia, the USA and Pakistan. Most of the deaths in the US were due to firearms. Researchers advise the creation of "no-selfie zones" at high-risk areas including bodies of water, mountain peaks and tall buildings.

自拍而死案例最多的國家是印度，約占自拍相關死亡人數的一半，緊接著是俄羅斯、美國及巴基斯坦。美國多數自拍死亡是因為槍枝。研究人員建議在水體、山峰及高樓等高危險地區設立「禁止自拍區」。

Dr. Agam Bansal at the India Institute of Medical Sciences led the research. He said: "Selfies are themselves not harmful, but the human behavior that accompanies selfies is dangerous. Individuals need to be educated regarding certain risky behaviors and places where selfies should not be taken."

印度醫療科學研究所的亞剛‧班索博士主持這項研究計畫。他指出：「自拍本身無害，但自拍伴隨的人類行為是危險的。人們需要接受教育，瞭解不應自拍的特定危險行為及地點。」

《新聞辭典》

overwhelmingly：副詞，壓倒性地、不可抵抗地。例句：The team was overwhelmingly defeated.（該團隊一敗塗地。）

electrocute：動詞，以電擊、用電刑處死。例句：He was electrocuted when he touched the wires.（他在碰觸電線時被電擊。）

firearm：名詞：火器、槍枝。例句：He was found guilty of possessing a firearm illegally.（他因非法持有槍枝被判罪。）