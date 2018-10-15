《中英對照讀新聞》JPL releases plans for build-your-own Mars rover 噴射推進實驗室推出「自己造火星探測車」方案

2018-10-15

◎劉宜庭

NASA’s Curiosity lander touched down on the surface of Mars in August, 2012, and its rover payload rolled out shortly after to begin its meandering mission. While the intrepid explorer did its thing, NASA needed an educational project to help explain the technology and the mission to the general public. That role was filled by a scaled down version called ROV-E.

美國國家航太總署（NASA）「好奇號」登陸載具，2012年8月在火星表面著陸，該探測車的酬載也在展開漫遊任務後迅速推展作業。在這架強悍的探測器工作時，航太總署需要透過教育計畫向大眾解釋「好奇號」的技術與任務。而這個角色由稱為「ROV-E」的縮小版探測器擔任。

Based on NASA’s Curiosity and the Mars 2020 rovers, the ROV-E mini outreach rover was designed to answer questions about Mars from the public, and could follow voice commands to move around.

ROV-E以航太總署「好奇號」及「火星2020探測車」為基礎，這款迷你版推廣型探測車旨在回答大眾對火星的疑問，它還能透過聲控移動。

JPL’s Open Source Rover has a similar six-wheel steering mechanism and rocker-bogie suspension as the full-sized Curiosity rover. The base model should weigh in at 25 lb （11.34 kg） and have a 24 x 14 inch （61 x 30.5 cm） footprint.

這款（航太總署）噴射推進實驗室（JPL）的「開放源碼探測車」，擁有與原始比例「好奇號」探測車類似的六輪傳動機制及搖臂轉向架式懸載系統。它的基座重約25磅（11.34公斤），占地面積約為24乘14英寸（61乘30.5公分）。

Build plans, detailed how-to instructions and a materials list have been posted to GitHub for anyone to freely download and start building.

建造方案、詳細的操作說明和材料清單，已經公布在（軟體開發平台）GitHub，任何人都可以免費下載並開始建造。

新聞辭典

rover：名詞，流浪者、海盜、（行星）探測車。例句：Anyone with US$2,500 to spare can build the rover themselves from off-the-shelf parts.（任何人只要花得起2500美元，都能用現成的零件自己建造這款探測車。）

payload：名詞，酬載、有效負載。例句：Payloads in satellites are the scientific instruments carried by that satellite.（人造衛星酬載指的是該衛星載運的科學儀器。）

wheel：名詞，輪子、車輪。例句：The rover had a Raspberry Pi and remote-control truck wheels.（這款探測車有「樹莓派」與可遙控的卡車輪子。）